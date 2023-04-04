Koniag Government Services Announces Winners of the 2023 Innovation Spike Competition

CHANTILLY, Va., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) is proud to announce the winners of its annual Innovation Spike competition. The competition, spearheaded by KGS Chief Growth Officer, Carl Buffington, invites teams from across the company to submit innovative and cutting-edge ideas that will deliver benefits to customers while expanding KGS's technical portfolio.

This year, eleven teams presented their ideas and proposed pilots for their solutions. After careful consideration, three teams were awarded funding to pursue the next phase of their solution. The winners of the 2023 Innovation Spike competition are as follows:

First Place: "Clutch Closeout Companion", Carin Chapman

Synopsis: A plan to finalize the successful pilot of a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) "bot" used by the accounting department to expedite their monthly closeout process. The "bot" will deliver matched and unmatched transactions to the Accounting team by reading General Ledger transactions and bank transactions and comparing the two. This will eliminate many of the time-consuming manual processes required each month for each of the KGS entities.

Second Place: "KGS Strategic Operating Group", Sheree Kenner and Joseph Toffolo

Synopsis: To ensure quality and performance expectations are communicated, we propose Introducing the Balanced Scorecard during onboarding where we address the overall Quality Control Program (QCP) and the scorecard's purpose. The Balanced Scorecard communicates performance expectations to each employee from the beginning to ensure they understand their performance is based upon data, not anecdotal opinions. In addition, by understanding the QCP process and the program mission, our staff immediately understand how to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Third Place: "A Team Called George", Craig Plain

Synopsis: Create a new business unit dedicated to developing and delivering training. The team would work cross three areas: Federal Training Contracts, Other KGS Contracts, and Supporting Internal Training requirements. The pilot would create a dedicated team with working managers and members and result in additional contract awards and revenue.

"This year's innovations were outstanding, and I'm excited to see how the winning solutions progress." said Carl Buffington, Chief Growth Officer. "The Innovation Spike competition is in its fifth year and provides a platform for KGS employees to demonstrate creativity and share their ideas and expertise for improving our support to customers and expanding our technical offerings. It's a great way for our employees to directly impact the organization and I look forward to seeing what the teams bring forward each year."

KGS is committed to providing the highest level of service to its customers through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology. The Innovation Spike competition is just one example of KGS's commitment to delivering exceptional results to its customers.

About Koniag Government Services (KGS)

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com .

