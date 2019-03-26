Koniag Government Services to Share Expertise on Cybersecurity Panel at RES

CHANTILLY, Va., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) is pleased to announce that Jon Panamaroff will serve on panels surrounding cybersecurity and communications at the Reservation Economic Summit in Las Vegas, NV this week. The conference is March 25-28 and is hosted by the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development.

"At KGS, a significant part of who we are is our connection to our roots as an Alaska Native owned corporation. Jon brings a wealth of knowledge to KGS both as our CCO and through his lineage in the Native community," said Senior Vice President of Business Operations Aisha McGill. "This is a great opportunity for KGS and Jon to highlight to a national audience our expertise with cybersecurity, a prominent issue that impacts all our government contracting clients."

Panamaroff, Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President for KGS, will speak on a panel titled "Impact of New Technologies on the Cybersecurity Mission." Cybersecurity plays a significant role in KGS's business strategy. Panamaroff said he wants to "highlight the work KGS is doing to create sophisticated technology solutions for the federal government, particularly our work in migration planning and strategies, data optimization and protecting our clients' information."

He will also be a part of a session entitled "Media as a Tool for Tribes: Moving Opinion, Politics and Policy." Panamaroff will discuss the importance for Native American organizations to frame their narrative as they seek change, whether it be local or on the federal level.

"I'm always excited to represent KGS and discuss the important work we do for our federal partners." said Panamaroff.

KGS Chief Growth Officer Carl Buffington said, "We are honored to be a part of this great event and have the opportunity for one of our Shareholders to participate in the Cybersecurity Mission panel, a critical focus area of ours, our customers, and our community."

For more information on the summit, visit https://res.ncaied.org/Home.

