KONIAG GOVERNMENT SERVICES UNVEILS INNOVATIVE STRATEGIC PARTNER PROGRAM WITH ADDITION OF DECISIONPOINT CORP AND LEISNOI GOVERNMENT SERVICES

News provided by

Koniag Government Services

14 Dec, 2023, 00:00 ET

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koniag Government Services (KGS), a leading provider of innovative solutions to government agencies, is proud to announce the launch of its Strategic Partner Program, reinforcing the company's unwavering commitment to supporting small businesses. KGS is delighted to welcome DecisionPoint Corp, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and Leisnoi Government Services, an Alaskan Native Village Corp in the Kodiak Region as inaugural partners in this groundbreaking initiative.

Through this program, KGS aims to eliminate barriers for partner small businesses, enabling them to tap into new customers and opportunities. Unlike traditional transaction-focused partnerships, KGS Strategic Partners share common cultural values such as loyalty, business ethics, commitment to excellence, investment in employee growth and development, continuous improvement, and brand pride. Partners also share the responsibility to contribute to the success of the program.

KGS actively seeks out best-in-class small business partners with deep subject matter expertise, innovative solutions, and a proactive approach to solving customer challenges. By combining capabilities, KGS and its Strategic Partners create a powerful synergy, offering a competitive edge for success. The benefits provided to Strategic Partners include:

Financial Support: KGS provides financial assistance to help partners thrive.
Facility Clearance Sponsorship: Partners gain access to facility clearance sponsorship, streamlining government-related projects.
Access to Corporate Resources: Partners can leverage KGS's extensive corporate resources for enhanced support.
Access to New Customers: The program facilitates entry into new markets and customer networks.
Access to Government-Wide Contracting Vehicles: Strategic Partners can utilize established contracting vehicles to streamline government engagements.
The KGS Strategic Partner Program extends its benefits to customers as well:

Larger Ecosystem: Customers benefit from a broader network of small, industry-leading businesses.
Increased Diversity, Equity, and Representation: The program enhances diversity and representation in customers' industrial bases.
Better Value: Flexible rate structures offer customers better value for their investments.
Direct Access to Decision-Makers: Customers can engage directly with corporate decision-makers, providing a level of accessibility often not found in larger organizations.

KGS looks forward to expanding this ecosystem and further empowering small businesses in the government contracting landscape.

For more information about Koniag Government Services and the Strategic Partner Program, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

About Koniag Government Services (KGS)

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

SOURCE Koniag Government Services

