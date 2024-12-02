Konica Minolta and Fovia Announce Partnership

Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Showcased at RSNA 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging, and Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, a market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, have announced a strategic partnership to offer Fovia's advanced visualization technology in Konica Minolta's cloud-based Exa® PACS. The partnership integrates Fovia's advanced visualization capabilities into Exa PACS, providing customers with state of the art 3D visualization and segmentation functionality that is secure, fast, flexible and scalable.

See integration featuring Fovia’s artificial intelligence technology, F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit®, within Konica Minolta’s Exa® PACS in Konica Minolta’s Future’s Lab at RSNA in Chicago

Harnessing AWS cloud technology to bring the most advanced diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people, the innovative collaboration will provide flexibility for clinicians while offering significant advantages in cost management to healthcare organizations. The additional power and versatility will provide maximum scalability for Exa PACS.

An integration featuring Fovia's artificial intelligence technology, F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit®, within Konica Minolta's Exa PACS can be explored in Konica Minolta's Future's Lab at RSNA, booth #2352 (South Hall). Experience how to efficiently access, interact with and modify AI results from all linked algorithms and workflows in one place.

"Konica Minolta's goal is to provide our customers with the most innovative solutions that enable them to provide the best care possible to their patients," said Matthew Andersen, Executive Director, Product Management, HCIT. "We chose to partner with Fovia as they have the best advanced visualization tools in the industry, and we're aligned in our product roadmap vision."

"We are excited to partner with Konica Minolta and thrilled with the direction of their best-in-class Exa PACS Server-Side Rendering (SSR) and Diagnostic Zero Footprint (ZFP) technology," stated David Wilkins, Fovia's Vice President of Business Development. "Exa PACS users benefit from immediate, anytime, anywhere access to advanced 3D visualization and MPR workflows, streamlining diagnostic efficiency and access. Together, we're committed to empowering healthcare providers with seamless, high-quality visualization that supports better patient outcomes."

Visit Fovia (Booth #4714) and Konica Minolta (Booth #2352) at the 110th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, December 1 – December 4.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company's focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta's DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta's innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

About Fovia

Fovia, Inc. is a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR®, F.A.S.T.® Hybrid Rendering, F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, RapidPrint® and TruRender®. Fovia's XStream HDVR platform allows its OEM medical partners to incorporate unparalleled advanced visualization into their radiology and artificial intelligence product lines. With Fovia's F.A.S.T.® Cloud SDK, developers can create zero-footprint applications and distribute them across any web-enabled device. Through Fovia's subsidiary, Fovia Ai, Inc., and its flagship products, F.A.S.T.® aiCockpit® and F.A.S.T.® AI SDK, radiologists and clinicians can efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Fovia's flexible architecture and 20+ years of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: Some of the applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.

