Konica Minolta Healthcare, Novo Nordisk, Philips and Stryker join Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub with Sharecare to improve health care for all

The Innovation Hub, along with partner Sharecare, uses a demand-driven innovation approach, developed with 11ITEN Innovation Partners, to identify improvement through the eyes of the end user and to develop solutions with the greatest impact on cost, quality and health outcomes in the State of Georgia and across the U.S. Initial areas of focus include precision medicine, genetics, trauma/emergency medicine, orthopedics, obesity and rural access to care through telehealth.

"Emory Healthcare has a rich history of innovation and now, in partnering with 11|TEN Innovation Partners, has developed a unique model to bring together some of the most influential health care technology innovators in the world," says Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president of business innovation for Emory Healthcare and chief medical/quality officer for Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital. "By adding Konica Minolta Healthcare, Novo Nordisk, Philips and Stryker, I'm excited and inspired by the power and resources of our Hub to solve some of the most pressing problems facing health care. As an example, today more than 20M women1 in the U.S. are at risk of developing breast cancer, but patients and providers don't always know who they are. Through our partnership with Konica Minolta Healthcare, we're validating the development of cancer screening tools, genetic testing modules, and closed-loop reports to aid in the early detection of cancer risk," Boden adds.

"Emory Healthcare is excited to see the expansion of the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub through its newest strategic partners, which are some of the largest companies in the world committed to creating meaningful solutions and outcomes in health and health care," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president, CEO and chair of the board of Emory Healthcare. "The addition of these partners from across the health care industry will allow the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub to leverage a technology and innovation ecosystem to validate ideas locally and positively affect the lives of people around the globe."

"In order for our health care system to be sustainable, we must find ways to innovate the way we diagnose disease, deliver care and engage patients," says James Lewis, CEO, 11|TEN Innovation Partners. "Innovating and adapting to change is difficult in all industries, but especially in health care. By bringing all of these companies together to develop and validate comprehensive solutions at Emory Healthcare, we can transform the way care is delivered and accelerate the innovation process to make a meaningful impact for providers and patients."

The New Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub Realizing Innovation Event Series will launch July 10, 2019 with Konica Minolta Healthcare

To elevate the conversation and learnings around the initial problems facing health care and the innovation needed to solve them, the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub will be launching the Realizing Innovation Event Series produced by 11|TEN Innovation Partners. The invite-only series will kick off on July 10 with its inaugural event at Emory's Convocation Hall and feature partner Konica Minolta Healthcare. The event will include Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president of business innovation for Emory Healthcare, and David Widmann, president and CEO of Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, who will share insights and projects underway to advance the future of personalized medicine. A livestream of the event will be available via Twitter at @11teninnovation.

About the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub

Founded in 2018 and based in Atlanta, the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub is the Southeast's premier health care innovation and commercialization program bringing together all the pieces of the health care innovation continuum to validate and accelerate ideas into reality. The Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub creates a user-friendly, efficient ecosystem combining world-class academic research and health care delivery assets of Emory Healthcare with the technology and commercialization assets of the world's most influential health care and technology companies. Existing partners include Konica Minolta Healthcare, Novo Nordisk, Philips, Sharecare and Stryker. To learn more or join the Hub, please visit http://www.emoryhealthcare.org/innovationhub.

About 11|TEN Innovation Partners

11|TEN Innovation Partners oversees the direction and operation of the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub. Based in Atlanta and founded in 2017, 11|TEN Innovation Partners is driven by helping businesses prepare for the future. Today, corporations want innovation, but their lack of time, organization complexity, internal bias, and risk-averse cultures make it difficult to innovate effectively and successfully. Using 11|TEN's Demand-Driven Innovation™ approach, they minimize innovation risk, by uncovering current and future problems, then build external ecosystems that bring partners together to develop, test and validate comprehensive, user-friendly solutions. Through this process or what they call 1+1=10 or 11|TEN, they can identify growth opportunities for businesses and provide accelerated pathways to future states. To learn more, please visit http://www.11ten.com.

