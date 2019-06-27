Konica Minolta Healthcare Partners With DiA Imaging Analysis to Offer Advanced AI-based Cardiac Ultrasound Analysis

WAYNE, New Jersey and BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultrasound analysis solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc., a market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare IT, to expand analysis capabilities of Konica Minolta's Exa® Cardio PACS Platform (Cardiovascular Information System) with DiA's cardiac analysis, "LVivo Toolbox."

The LVivo Cardiac Toolbox is designed to analyze cardiac ultrasound images automatically and objectively, to reduce the subjectivity of manual or visual analysis methods used today.

DiA's LVivo Cardiac Toolbox uses novel pattern recognition, deep-learning and machine learning algorithms that automatically imitate how the human eye detects borders and motion. DiA's automated solution generates fast and accurate image analysis to support the clinician's decision-making process.

LVivo Cardiac Toolbox is vendor-neutral, supporting DICOM clips of various ultrasound systems. Konica Minolta will offer the LVivo Toolbox as a part of Exa's diagnostic-quality Zero Footprint, Server Side Rendering Universal Viewer for DICOM and non-DICOM images. The integration has been designed according to Exa's user interface to assure the most efficient workflow and accessibility to all Exa® Cardio PACS users.

"With DiA's LVivo Toolbox, Konica Minolta offers clinicians decision support with objective data," says Andrew Horning, Konica Minolta's Cardiology Product Manager. "Through this partnership, we integrate innovative, AI-based cardiac analysis into Exa's already powerful and user-customizable structured reporting system; all available anywhere - from a multi-monitor workstation on a hospital network, to a laptop PC on Wi-Fi. This helps cardiologists make better decisions sooner. "

Konica Minolta's Exa® platform provides hospitals and imaging centers with the ability to view DICOM and non-DICOM images and information across departments and facilities, regardless of the original source. Exa also provides a vendor-neutral centralized archive and image exchange.

"We are excited to partner with Konica and offer the LVivo Cardiac Toolbox to Exa® Cardio PACS users," said Hila Goldman Aslan, DiA's CEO and Co-Founder. "Konica Minolta is a world leader in providing innovative, state-of-the-art healthcare solutions to its customers. With LVivo Toolbox offered as a part of Exa® Cardio PACS, Konica's users will be able to get fast, valuable and objective insights into cardiac function analysis. Our mission is to support clinicians with various cardiac analysis experience levels, in their decision-making process and to use our solutions as part of their everyday analysis routine."

To learn more about how to improve clinical workflow, enhance patient management, please visit Konica Minolta Healthcare at the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) 2019 in booth #500, June 26-28 in Aurora, CO.

About DiA Imaging Analysis

DiA Imaging Analysis makes ultrasound analysis accessible to all by using its advanced AI-based technology which assists clinicians, at all experience levels, analyze ultrasound images - objectively and accurately. The technology is based on advanced pattern recognition, deep learning and machine learning algorithms which imitate the way the human eye detects borders and identifies motion. DiA's automated tools deliver fast and accurate clinical indications to support the decision-making process, ultimately improving patient care. The company was founded by Dr. Noah Liel-Cohen, Hila Goldman Aslan (CEO), Michal Yaacobi (CTO), and Arnon Toussia-Cohen (CCO). For more information on DiA Imaging Analysis please visit www.dia-analysis.com

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TSE:4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa

DiA Imaging Analysis media contact:

Edith Schlanger

+972-522802021

edith@dia-analysis.com



Konica Minolta Healthcare media contact:

Mary Beth Massat

Massat Media

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

SOURCE DiA Imaging Analysis; Konica Minolta Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.dia-analysis.com/

