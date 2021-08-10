Konica Minolta Precision Medicine Appoints Jonathan Usuka Chief Strategy & Informatics Officer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM) announced today that Jonathan Usuka, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Strategy and Informatics Officer, effective August 9, 2021. In this newly created role, Dr. Usuka will lead the corporation's strategic roadmap and will be the driving force in identifying opportunities for KMPM to advance the power of integrated diagnostics in predicting, diagnosing, and treating disease.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Usuka join our team," said Dr. Aaron Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of KMPM. "As an organization that is pioneering the field of integrated diagnostics, it is critical for this leadership role to connect the interplay between genomics, radiology, pathology, and artificial intelligence, and apply it towards meaningful discovery, diagnostic and treatment initiatives. We were impressed with Dr. Usuka's depth of industry experience and his prior work utilizing machine learning and analytics to advance therapeutic pipelines and biomarker targets."

Dr. Usuka has over 25 years of industry experience and joins KMPM from McKinsey & Company, where he led the Center for Analytics and Real-world Evidence, a team focused on helping pharma clients apply advanced analytics to real-world evidence generation, to deliver impact at scale. Prior to McKinsey, he had leadership roles at top pharmaceutical companies, including Director of R&D Informatics at Celgene, and Director of Global R&D Information at Roche. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

"I am excited and honored to be entrusted with leading the strategy for such ground-breaking work," said Dr. Jonathan Usuka. "For me, a unique aspect of KMPM is the rich multi-modal data generation by its technology companies – genomics from Ambry Genetics, and radiology and pathology from Invicro. Empowering this with sophisticated AI could bring new insights that drive better patient outcomes for complex diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's disease. I look forward to being part of the KMPM leadership team and joining their mission to advance patient care."

Dr. Usuka holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from Stanford University, an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, and a BA from Princeton University.

Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Inc. (KMPM) is a comprehensive precision diagnostics company dedicated to advancing technologies that accurately predict, detect and treat disease. Powered by proprietary software platforms, best-in-class genomics technology from Ambry Genetics Corporation, and industry-leading radiology and pathology services from Invicro, LLC, KMPM is uniquely equipped to collect, analyze, and report on multi-modal precision diagnostic data sets. This comprehensive approach will drive clinical access to novel diagnostic assays through the company's extensive network of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners.

