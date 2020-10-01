Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM) Company Ambry Genetics Announces Comprehensive COVID-19 Screening, Management, and Testing Program To Help Schools and Businesses to Safely Reopen

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambry Genetics (Ambry), a leading clinical genetic testing lab, is launching its CARE for COVID Program with Western Springs School District 101 and The Green Alliance International. The Ambry Genetics Comprehensive, Assessment, Risk, and Education (CARE) for COVID Program is designed to help identify and test individuals in need of coronavirus testing. The program provides Western Springs School District 101 with the system, tools, and support needed to screen and test their faculty and other employees as they return to their offices and classrooms this fall. The Western Springs School District, located in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade. The Green Alliance International will be using the CARE for COVID Program's screening and exposure questionnaire as part of their Gateway Entry Systems program. The Gateway Entry Systems program provides school systems, sports venues, and businesses across the U.S. with the tools needed to safely reopen, including disinfecting technology, wristband body temperature screening, and the CARE for COVID program's symptom and exposure digital questionnaire for remote monitoring.

The CARE for COVID program includes viral testing by RT-PCR for individuals who are exhibiting symptoms or have known exposure, with results returned within 24-48 hours of receipt of the sample. Ambry's RT-PCR test uses saliva collection and creates a simpler and more convenient experience than the nasopharyngeal swabs commonly used by other labs.

The CARE for COVID Program also includes:

An online symptom and exposure questionnaire to help individuals determine whether they may return to their place of work and guide them to testing if needed;

Integrated telemedicine appointments to connect individuals with the resources, education, and tests needed as determined by a telehealth provider;

Workplace-exposure tracing functionality to quickly identify additional individuals who may be at risk and flagging them for testing to help reduce further spread of the virus;

HIPAA-compliant portals that provide the following information for designated employer representatives: who has consented to and has declined answering the questionnaire, a list of individuals with incomplete assessments, testing status, test results; and,

As the science evolves, antigen testing is being evaluated for future program updates.

The robust, one-stop nature of the CARE for COVID Program ensures that individuals are not missed through multiple engagement points. The CARE for COVID Program incorporates the latest guidance from federal agencies, including the CDC. Ambry worked directly with noted experts in academia, industry, and government to develop the program.

"Over the last six months or so, our team has worked tirelessly to transition our lab and the CARE Program into a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to support workforce and community testing efforts," Ambry Genetics CEO Aaron Elliott said. "We look forward to helping more businesses and schools to safely reopen."

Ambry is expanding the CARE for COVID Program to other school districts and businesses this fall. The Program can be tailored depending on the organization's needs, and employers can choose the frequency for asking individuals to complete the screening questionnaire, whether daily or less often. Ambry is contracted with health plans representing over 90% of insured individuals, making it convenient for the employers to bill insurance for the testing performed.

"With the development of our CARE for COVID program, we learned that organizations want an end-to-end solution," Ambry Genetics Chief Commercial Officer Tom Schoenherr said. "If a critical component is missing in the solution, it will not work. The CARE for COVID program includes education, evaluation, assessment, counseling, testing, post-test counseling, workplace exposure tracing, and reporting."

The Ambry CARE program is a population-health, precision-medicine tool that can address employee health and wellness across a range of medical issues. Already used to help people learn whether they are at risk for hereditary cancers including, breast and colon cancers, the program can also be adapted to help identify and manage diabetes, cardiovascular, and other diseases. To learn more about the CARE program and hereditary cancer risk, please visit ambrygen.com/care .

