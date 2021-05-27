Konica Minolta Precision Medicine to Present on the Future of Integrated Diagnostics at AWS Healthcare & Life Science Virtual Symposium

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta Precision Medicine (KMPM), announced today that Tom Schoenherr, Chief Executive Officer of Ambry Genetics, a KMPM company, will present at the third annual AWS Healthcare & Life Science Virtual Symposium on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The presentation will introduce the LATTICE™ platform, a groundbreaking integrated diagnostic data platform combining genomics, pathology, radiology data, and other critical information to uncover new, clinically relevant biomarkers and create the next generation of diagnostic tests. LATTICE leverages machine learning services by combining KMPM's cutting-edge science with the added power of AWS to accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine.

"It's an exciting time in the integrated diagnostic space, and we are committed to advancing precision medicine for individuals now and into the future. The breadth and agility of LATTICE™ are pretty remarkable and will support global customers with clinical trials at scale and develop new ways to bring clinical-grade diagnostic tools directly to researchers and clinicians," said Tom Schoenherr.

AWS's third annual free event focuses on healthcare & life science organizations' use of cloud technology to power precision medicine, personalize patient journeys, engage more closely with customers, and ultimately improve outcomes. The presentation will be available online via video presentation and accessible to all symposium attendees.

About Konica Minolta Precision Medicine

Konica Minolta Precision Medicine, Inc. (KMPM) is a comprehensive precision diagnostics company dedicated to advancing technologies that accurately predict, detect, and treat disease. Powered by proprietary software platforms, best-in-class genomics technology from Ambry Genetics Corporation, and industry-leading radiology and pathology services from Invicro, LLC, KMPM is uniquely equipped to collect, analyze, and report on multi-modal precision diagnostic data sets. This comprehensive approach will drive clinical access to novel diagnostic assays through the company's extensive network of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners.

ABOUT AMBRY GENETICS ®

Ambry Genetics, a Konica Minolta Company, excels at translating scientific research into clinically actionable test results based upon a deep understanding of the human genome and the biology behind genetic disease. Our unparalleled track record of discoveries over 20 years, and growing database that continues to expand in collaboration with academic, corporate and pharmaceutical partners, means we are first to market with innovative products and comprehensive analysis that enable clinicians to confidently inform patient health decisions. We care about what happens to real people, their families, and the people they love, and remain dedicated to providing them and their clinicians with deeper knowledge and fresh insights, so together they can make informed, potentially life-altering healthcare decisions. For more information, please visit ambrygen.com

