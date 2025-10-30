Koning Advances Women's Health: A Month of Milestones in Breast Imaging Innovation

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month concludes, Koning reflects on meaningful progress in access, awareness, and global expansion.

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, Koning Health is reflecting on a month defined by growth, connection, and progress. From new installations and international certifications to educational initiatives and global collaborations, October marked a pivotal moment in Koning's mission to redefine breast imaging and expand access to care for women around the world.

At Koning, each milestone represents more than a technical achievement—it represents a woman who no longer dreads her breast imaging exams, a clinician who can detect disease earlier, and a community gaining access to care that was once out of reach.

October marked a substantial month for Koning in its mission to expand access to non-compression breast imaging. Post this

Expanding Access: Gnosis, Pink Medical & Mount Sinai Miami

The last several weeks saw the continued expansion of Koning's technology to new and diverse settings across the country:

Gnosis Dx ( Gnosis for Her ), California: The official launch of Gnosis Dx introduced a mobile breast imaging and diagnostics platform powered by the Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT) on the West Coast. Designed to travel directly into communities, the Gnosis trailer is meant to reduce barriers to early detection and address disparities in access in the state of California.

The official launch of Gnosis Dx introduced a mobile breast imaging and diagnostics platform powered by the Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT) on the West Coast. Designed to travel directly into communities, the Gnosis trailer is meant to reduce barriers to early detection and address disparities in access in the state of California. Pink Medical , New York City: On Manhattan's Upper East Side, Pink Medical celebrated its grand opening this month with a ribbon-cutting event led by fashion icon Nicole Miller. This New York City location aims to redefine the breast imaging scene in the Big Apple.

On Manhattan's Upper East Side, Pink Medical celebrated its grand opening this month with a ribbon-cutting event led by fashion icon Nicole Miller. This New York City location aims to redefine the breast imaging scene in the Big Apple. Mount Sinai, Miami: Koning's installation at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami brought the Vera system to one of Florida's most respected medical institutions. The device will be used both clinically and for research, advancing the understanding of breast CT's role in precision detection and patient-centered imaging.

"Each new installation represents far more than the placement of advanced technology—it's a step toward changing the patient experience and expanding access to earlier, more accurate detection," said David Georges, President of Koning US. "Seeing the Vera system now operating in leading centers like Mount Sinai in Miami, innovative mobile platforms like Gnosis in California, and boutique imaging environments like Pink Medical in New York City demonstrates how breast CT is reshaping care across every setting. We're proud to see our vision for patient-centered imaging becoming a reality across the country."

Unique Global Progress: Regulatory & Quality Milestones

Koning continues to expand its international reach as the only breast CT manufacturing company that has received global critical regulatory and quality achievements:

FDA, TGA & GMED: Koning's 3D breast imaging system remains the only FDA-approved breast CT device commercially available for diagnostic use in the US. The company is also seeing progress advancing in Australia (TGA) and through Europe's GMED for CE Mark.

Koning's 3D breast imaging system breast CT device commercially available for diagnostic use in the US. The company is also seeing progress advancing in Australia (TGA) and through Europe's GMED for CE Mark. ISO 13485: Koning has received its ISO certification from GMED underscoring the company's commitment to the highest global standards for safety, manufacturing, and quality. Additionally, Koning will immediately be completing MDSAP certification for international quality approval across a broad set of countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and the United States.

These milestones affirm Koning's dedication to both technological excellence and patient trust—building a foundation for continued growth across global markets.

Advancing Education of True 3D Breast Imaging

Koning is proud to offer Koning Academy , an online learning platform designed to educate and empower professionals in the field of breast imaging. The Academy serves as a comprehensive hub for clinicians, technologists, and industry partners seeking to deepen their understanding of the Koning Vera Breast CT system.

Through engaging online courses, expert-led instruction, and practical case-based insights, Koning Academy provides participants with the tools to master system operation, refine image interpretation skills, and explore new opportunities for clinical and commercial integration. By fostering knowledge and innovation, Koning Academy supports a growing community dedicated to transforming breast health through advanced imaging technology.

Participants are also invited to join a community of like-minded professionals in the Breast CT Forum on LinkedIn, where ongoing discussions, shared experiences, and expert insights help shape the future of breast imaging.

Looking Ahead: RSNA 2025

As October concludes, Koning looks ahead to the RSNA 2025 Annual Meeting , where it will spotlight the Koning Vera Breast CT in collaboration with one of the company's distribution partners, Swissray International .

At booth #2980, attendees will have the opportunity to see the Vera system firsthand—exploring its unique ability to capture true 3D volumetric images without compression, discomfort, or distortion.

Koning's presence at RSNA 2025 will also serve as a platform to connect with clinicians, researchers, and international distributors as the company continues to expand its regulatory footprint and prepare for broader market adoption. The conference marks not just a showcase of innovation, but a milestone in collaboration—bringing together the global imaging community in pursuit of earlier detection and more compassionate care for women everywhere.

About Koning: Koning Health is a global health technology company dedicated to advancing breast imaging through its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT) system. The Koning Vera Breast CT is designed to provide true 3D images of the breast for diagnostic evaluation. Koning's mission is to enhance the way clinicians visualize and assess breast tissue using advanced computed tomography technology. For more information, please visit www.koninghealth.com or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE KONING CORPORATION