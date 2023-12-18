Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health Announce Partnership to Enhance Breast Cancer Detection Across the United States with 20 New Devices

News provided by

Koning Corporation

18 Dec, 2023, 13:46 ET

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health, the leading innovator in breast CT technology, and Gentle Scan Health, LP, a venture firm dedicated to supporting better breast imaging options, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to revolutionize breast cancer imaging by installing 20 state-of-the-art Koning Vera Breast CT devices across the United States in 2024, with the inaugural installations scheduled for the Metropolitan New York City area, Atlanta, and Southern California at the start of the year.

A Leap Forward in Breast Cancer Imaging
Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. Early detection is crucial for effective treatment and improved survival rates. The partnership between Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health, LP represents a significant advancement in making cutting-edge breast CT technology more accessible to women across the country.

Innovative Technology for Accurate Diagnosis
The Koning Vera Breast CT offers a more comfortable and accurate exam experience compared to traditional methods. These devices provide true 3D imaging, allowing for clearer and more detailed views of breast tissue, leading to earlier detection of potential abnormalities with less discomfort for patients.

Expanding Access to Advanced Imaging
The installation of these 20 new devices will significantly expand access to advanced breast cancer imaging methods. The first two devices will be installed in the Metropolitan New York City area, a strategic location that will serve as a model for subsequent installations across various regions in the United States throughout 2024.

"Our goal is to bring our technological breakthrough to as many points of care and patients as possible," says Lutao Ning, Koning CEO. "The partnership with Gentle Scan Health provides access to thousands of women and will accelerate the growth and availability of no-compression breast imaging across the country."

Commitment to Women's Health and Comfort
Both Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health, LP are deeply committed to improving women's health outcomes. This partnership underscores their dedication to providing innovative solutions in the fight against breast cancer. By providing a no compression option to breast imaging, the hope is that more women will feel comfortable and confident getting their annual exam.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com

SOURCE Koning Corporation

Also from this source

Koning Health Showcases Groundbreaking Breast CT Technology at RSNA 2023

Koning Health Showcases Groundbreaking Breast CT Technology at RSNA 2023

Koning Health, a leader in innovative breast imaging technology, is proud to announce its triumphant participation at the Radiological Society of...
Healthyr and Koning Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Breast Health

Healthyr and Koning Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Breast Health

In a groundbreaking move for the healthcare industry, Healthyr, a leading provider of at-home health tests and solutions, has announced a strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.