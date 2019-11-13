Koninklijke KPN N.V. Announces Results of its Debt Tender Offer

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to its announcements on November 4, 2019 and November 12, 2019, Koninklijke KPN N.V. ("KPN") announces today the results of its offer to purchase (the "Offer") any and all of the outstanding notes listed in the table below (the "Notes"), as further described in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 4, 2019 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York time) on November 12, 2019.

According to information provided by the Tender Agent, US$ 404,754,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn. These amounts include US$ 12,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes to be tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, which remain subject to the Holders' performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. All such Notes have been accepted for purchase. The "Settlement Date" for the Offer is expected to be November 15, 2019. The following table sets forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Offer:

Title of Security CUSIP Numbers (SEC Reg / 144A / Reg S) ISIN Numbers (SEC Reg / 144A / Reg S) Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered1 Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered using Guaranteed Delivery Procedures Purchase Price for $1,000 Principal Amount 8.375% Notes due October 2030 780641AH9 / 780641AC0 / N7637QAC7 US780641AH94 / US780641AC08 / USN7637QAC70 US $1,000,000,000 US $404,742,000 US $12,000 US $1,372.50

1 Excluding principal amounts of Notes tendered using guaranteed delivery procedures.

Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will be paid accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Where to Obtain Information

For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact the Dealer Managers at Goldman Sachs International at +1(800) 828-3182 (U.S.) or +44 (0)20 7552 6157 (Europe) and Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited at +44 20 7883 8763 or +1 (800) 820-1653 (toll-free). Requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of Notes may be directed to the Tender Agent, Lucid Issuer Services Limited, Inc at +44 207 704 0880 or kpn@lucid-is.com.

Offer and Distribution Restrictions

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer. The distribution of this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase come(s) are required by KPN, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

SOURCE Koninklijke KPN N.V.