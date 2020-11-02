Konjac Market Expected to Reach USD 3,771 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 8.3% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, "Konjac Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast", the market was valued at USD 2,069 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 8.3% by the year 2027. The global Konjac market is anticipated to grow owing to surge in the rise in demand for nutritional foods, which contributes for the growth of the market. The rising adoption of new cuisines has led to the rise in demand for the konjac based products, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

The global konjac market is fragmented based on product types, by functions, by applications and region. Based on product types, the konjac market is segmented into konjac flour, dietary fibers, gum and gels, and others. Based on functions, the konjac market is segmented into gelling agents, thickener, film former, emulsifier, stabilizer and others. Based on application, the market is classified as food products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. Based on region, the global konjac market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as US, and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the year 2020, the konjac market is expected to witness the sluggish growth due to COVID 19 pandemic. In year 2020, The market is expected to grow at year-on-year growth rate of 4.1% between 2019 and 2020 owing to Covid-19 situation and slowdown in the economic activities. The shutdown of production activities, restrictions on transportation activities, are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market trend. However, the market is expected to grow at a slow pace in future. Increase in manufacturing and processing companies along with increasing demand for dietary supplements and low-calorie food products around the world boosts the demand for the product.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

APAC accounts for a significant of the market, followed by North America . The market in APAC is projected to expand at fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

. The market in APAC is projected to expand at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value, the food products segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the forecast timeline. Konjac is used in several food products, which contributes to the segmental growth.

Read 259 Pages Research Report With TOC on "Global Konjac Market By Product Types (Flour, Dietary Fibers, Gum & Gel, and Others), By Functions (Gelling Agent, Thickener, Film Former, Emulsifier, Stabilizer, and Others) By Application (Food Products, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical and Others) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) Size, Share And Trends"

Key Segments Covered

By Products

Konjac Flour

Purified Konjac Flour



Ordinary Konjac Flou

Dietary Fibers

Gums and Gels

Others

By Function

Gelling Agent

Thickener

Film Former

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Others

By Application

Food Products

Noodles and Pasta



Flour Fruit Jelly



Others

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Zeroodle

Miracle Noodles

NAH Foods

Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co.,Ltd

Henan Xin Industry Co.,Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Baoji Konjac Chemicals Co., Ltd

NOW Foods

FMC Corporation

Shaanxi Jintai Konjac Industrial Development Co., Ltd.

The Konjac Sponge Company

Target Audience:

Supply-side: Konjac manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Demand Side: Adults, Millennials, Teenagers, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies

Associations and Industry Bodies: Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India , Food and Drug Administration, European Commission, and other regulatory bodies

