KONJAKUSO by Funbound Co., Ltd. Now Offers Luxury and Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy

YASU and OSAKA, Japan, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funbound Co., Ltd., a company that specializes in the renovation of vacant houses and buildings into high-end private lodgings under the KONJAKUSO brand, announced that select rental properties are now available on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy and that operation commenced in December 2024.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of 160,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 800+ prime destinations around the world. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays.

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will feature Funbound's homes under the brand of KONJAKUSO, located in 7 markets across Japan mainly in Osaka, as well as Nara.

KONJAKUSO is a brand that harmonizes the history of each location ("JAKU" the past) with modern comfort ("KON" the present), offering renovated traditional Japanese buildings. Each facility carries a concept inspired by local history. As of October 2024, the brand operates 11 properties with six more projects in progress, and the brand is expanding nationwide. Please visit the official website ( https://konjakuso.jp/en/ ) for more details.

Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, Funbound's rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design and amenities.

"Our KONJAKUSO properties fit seamlessly into the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy luxury portfolio, expanding Homes & Villas' offerings with our unique blend of traditional Japanese architecture and modern comfort," says Takudo Okado, Founder and CEO of Funbound. "This collaboration not only increases KONJAKUSO's visibility but also reinforces our position as a premier choice for discerning travelers who seek a luxurious yet authentic Japanese lodging experience. We are committed to ensuring that each guest enjoys an experience that is deeply immersed in the cultural richness of Japan, while also enabling them to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points when booking with Homes & Villas."

Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy service, which will be adopted by KONJAKUSO include:

- 24/7 support

- Contactless check-in

- High-speed Wi-Fi

- Premium bed linens and towels

- Kitchen essentials

- Professional cleaning pre- and post-stay

- Complimentary drinks, including Japanese sake

- State-of-the-art furniture and appliances, such as hair dryers and gaming consoles

Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premiere booking platform for customers who prefer premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality and unparalleled loyalty through the travel loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy. The platform's curated selection of homes connects travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world with space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments.

Company Overview

Name: Funbound Co., Ltd.

Address: 859-1 Koshinohara, Yasu City, Shiga Prefecture 520-2331, Japan

President Director: Takudo Okado

URL: https://konjakuso.jp/en

