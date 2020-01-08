KONKA Announces Its Entrance Into the North American Market with Blockbuster TV Line-up and New California Headquarters at CES 2020

During a media interview at the annual tech fest, Zhou Bin, President of KONKA Group, announced that KONKA is entering the North American with a local management team and region-specific products. Konka North America will be based in Southern California.

Throughout its 40-year history, KONKA Group has remained committed to bringing breakthroughs in innovation that enhance lifestyles for consumers around the world. KONKA and its experienced team plan to bring unparalleled cinematic experiences to audiences across North America as part of the brands strategy to accelerate global expansion.

During CES 2020, KONKA's self-developed flagship Smart Wall, a video display powered by Micro LED and dubbed as the "screen of the future" takes center stage. The revolutionary display features high-end screen technologies, delivering spectacular images with vibrant, vivid colors. To offer a flexible viewing experience, the Smart Wall is designed to support 2K, 4K, 6K and 8K resolutions and aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 or 1:1.

The AIoT living area is set up to provide attendees with a view of KONKA's vision for future smart homes. The area uses transparent OLED display technology with revolutionary multi-screen interactions, creating an unprecedented intelligent home viewing experience for visitors.

KONKA's participation in CES and the establishment of the North American office marks an important step to further strengthen its global presence. With the world-leading technologies, KONKA is showcasing high-quality products featuring 'Intelligent Manufacturing in China' and establishing a new image for China's technologies.

KONKA has recently stepped up its pace of global expansion. In August 2019, the company set-up a joint venture in Egypt, and established a complete supply chain system to facilitate the firm's expansion into Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the United States. At the same time, KONKA is also committed to developing technological innovations outside of its home market with the KKSTAR incubator. To date, the KKSTAR incubator has established 15 innovation bases in 7 Chinese cities and 5 foreign countries, actively driving the future direction of the industry by bringing top talents together.

Founded in 1980, KONKA Group (stylized as KONKA) is the first sino-foreign equity electronic joint venture company.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics (TVs, white goods and mobile phones), semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance.

In 2018, its annual operating revenue was CNY 46 billion. With the phased achievements of KONKA's industrial layout, KONKA is expected to achieve the revenue target of CNY 100 billion within three years. Aiming to reach this objective, KONKA has already prepared a detailed strategic blueprint for all its businesses.

