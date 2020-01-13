KONKA Announces Plans for New US Headquarter at CES 2020, Entering the US Market with an Integrated Global Innovation Strategy

The US branch will play an instrumental role in building KONKA's global brand and expanding its television business, with future expansion into white goods, small appliance and smart home. Under the new brand strategy, KONKA aims to build its presence in the US and has set a goal of selling one million TVs by 2023.

Alongside the announcement, KONKA also debuted four series of TVs for the North American market, including LED, QLED and OLED TVs in 32-inch – 75-inch screen sizes. The company also showcased the APHAEA 'Smart Wall', a self-developed 236-inch 8K Micro LED display powered by Konka's proprietary 8K processing.

Following substantial investment in innovation and intelligent manufacturing, KONKA has launched an array of successful and award-winning products including an AI panorama television, the APHAEA future screen and 8K experience. The featured technologies and products at CES 2020 highlight the brands highest technological achievements and showcase the strength of Chinese brands.

KONKA's growing presence in the global market is the fruit of its long-term global expansion strategy and comes off the back of it entering the African market in 2019 with the establishment of its joint venture in Egypt and international incubator projects. The opening of KONKA's US Headquarters is the brand's next step in actively promoting integrated global development.

KONKA's joint venture in Egypt with local appliances manufacturer HOHO, is enabling KONKA to complete its supply chain and expand into the African market to reach annual sales of 600,000 televisions across Africa and the Middle East in three years.

KONKA has also set up 15 KK STAR innovation bases in 7 China's major cities and 5 other countries.

Following the opening of the US branch, KONKA looks forward to establishing an innovation center in London this year and additional offices and centers in Israel, Italy and Japan.

The development of 5G and AI have signaled a pending round of new consumption upgrades. Look forward, the company will work with top global markets to support the sustainable and integrated development of this new wave of innovation.

About KONKA Group

Founded in 1980, KONKA Group (stylized as KONKA) is the first sino-foreign equity electronic joint venture company. As a technology platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics (TVs, white goods and mobile phones), semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment and finance.

KONKA's operating revenue in 2018 reached CNY 46 billion, and with the phased achievements of KONKA's industrial layout and a detailed strategic blueprint for all its businesses, the brand is expected to achieve the revenue target of CNY 100 billion within three years.

