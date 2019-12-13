Konka Group, A China TV Technology Powerhouse, Announces Brand Expansion Into The United States And Canada

Konka at CES 2020 Konka's wide-ranging expertise and innovation will be on display at CES 2020 at the Konka Booth #10053 ( Front of Central Hall Near the 2 Doors) , including an eye-catching showcase of the future of TV with its advanced Micro LED technology, which can already be found in new Konka commercial displays. The company will also demonstrate a wide variety of other cutting-edge technologies including Mini LED, OLED , 8K, Quantum Dot and 5G. Most importantly, Konka will debut a new line-up of 4K Ultra HD and Smart Products slated for availability in North America this Spring.

Konka – A Global CE Powerhouse with Products That Fit Every Market

As a vertically integrated prime manufacturer with over 5,000 TV patents, Konka sells products in over 100 countries worldwide, specifically tailoring its products for each market. Named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China," Konka's extensive product range includes Television, Audio, Smart Home, Appliances and Mobile.

In North America, Konka will offer a variety of affordable high-performance, feature-rich products, all reflecting the company's mission to provide quality, leading-edge technologies and value. The immediate focus will be given to marketing Konka's compelling TV offerings. In addition, closely related Smart Home products will also be offered to create a broad-based Konka AI ecosystem.

As part of its overall growth plan, Konka has significantly increased investment in several key technology areas including AIoT (combining AI with Home Control), 5G and Semiconductor (including a new 8K SoC).

Experienced Executive Team for Konka's North American Launch

Konka is targeting strong growth and continued expansion in North America over the next three years. To achieve its goals the company has engaged three CE industry veterans to manage the brand in North America.

Scott Ramirez, Konka's new Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, holds overall responsibility for sales and marketing, including brand strategy, business planning, product planning, channel marketing and brand marketing. Scott was formerly a key executive at Toshiba, leading its consumer electronics division including TV.

"I am honored and excited to help launch the Konka brand in North America," said Ramirez. "Konka has amazing people, incredible products and extensive manufacturing power. We will offer consumers a wide range of unique products with an unsurpassed combination of quality, technology and high value. Plus, we have a clear long-term vision, and will create true business partnerships for mutual growth and success."

Bruce Fairchild has been named Konka's Vice President of Product Marketing and Sales Operations. Bruce holds several cross-functional responsibilities including channel marketing and all sales related operational functions.

In addition, CE industry Paul Norton is Konka's Vice President of Sales, with responsibility for all sales in the U.S. and Canada.

Together, this cohesive team will apply a market driven approach, strong business disciplines and their cumulative passion for the CE category to form long-term partnerships and generate growth.

About Konka Group Co., Ltd.

Konka Group is a leading Chinese electronics manufacturer focused on creating high performance, high value digital home entertainment products. Key product categories include televisions, appliances, AIOT, mobile and wireless communications. Established in 1980, publicly traded Konka Group Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise. For the past 35 years, Konka has engineered and manufactured quality products, and since 1999 has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies. With total assets of $9.3 billion, Konka has more than 50 subsidiaries, hundreds of sales offices and more than 3,000 service outlets in more than 100 countries and regions. The "KONKA" brand is now valued at more than $15.1 billion.

SOURCE Konka North America, LLC

