KONKA North America Announces Strategic Alliance With Nationwide Marketing Group And O'Rourke Sales Company

"With this strategic alliance, KONKA will have the opportunity to reach a broad base of independent retailers that will give consumers across the country access to our high-quality, high-value products," said Scott Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, KONKA North America, LLC. "We are focusing on partners that can help explain the many KONKA product benefits and are excited to build long-term relationships with Nationwide members as we grow the business together."

Randy Derr, Nationwide's merchandise manager for distribution and eXchange, noted: "We are excited to work with KONKA, helping to launch its new line-up of feature-rich TVs in North America. This exclusive partnership provides our independent retailers with a tremendous opportunity to expand their CE portfolio and attract new customers. Now, more than ever, our members need access to quality products at industry-leading margins. This partnership between KONKA, O'Rourke Sales Company and Nationwide Marketing Group is another great example of relationships driving meaningful results for our members."

Andrew Terry, President, Sales & Operations, O'Rourke Sales Company added: "As an independently-owned company ourselves, O'Rourke is proud to cater specifically to independent retailers who excel in their local markets. We appreciate and understand these retailers, who often rely on expert personal service to earn the trust of their customers. With KONKA, we can offer these retailers a line of TVs with compelling feature advantages that also achieves high volume price points. We are excited about this opportunity and have created special programs for our independent retailers to help KONKA gain a strong foothold in this important market segment."

KONKA – A Global CE Powerhouse - "You Can Count on KONKA"

With 40 years of experience as a prime manufacturer, developing, designing, and engineering quality products and over 4,000 TV patents, KONKA sells products in over 120 countries worldwide, specifically tailoring its products for each market. KONKA's extensive product range includes Television, Audio, Smart Home, Appliances and Mobile. As part of its overall growth plan, KONKA has significantly increased investment in several key technology areas including Micro LED, AIoT (combining AI with Home Control), 5G and Semiconductor (including a new 8K SoC). As a technology company and prime manufacturer, KONKA focuses on providing the best combination of Quality, Technology and Value.

About KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance. Established in 1980, publicly traded KONKA Group Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.9 billion, KONKA has more than 60 subsidiaries, 300 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 19,000 employees. In 2020, KONKA Group ranked 186 in top 500 companies in China.

About Nationwide Marketing Group

Nationwide Marketing Group works on behalf of thousands of independent appliance, furniture, bedding, electronics, specialty electronics, custom installation and rent-to-own dealers helping them grow their businesses and thrive on their own terms. With more than 5,000 members operating some 14,000 storefronts, Nationwide Marketing Group is the largest buying, marketing and business support organization of its kind, representing billions in combined annual sales across the membership. For nearly 50 years, the organization has remained committed to the independent channel, empowering members with the scale, sophistication and efficiencies they need to compete while delivering the unmatched business intelligence, tools and resources required to win in an ever-changing business environment. To learn more, visit nationwidegroup.org.

About O'Rourke Sales Company

A dedicated family with a passion for service has culminated in over 50 years of operation for O'Rourke Sales Company. OSC began as O'Rourke Bros., a two-man distribution business that sold CB radios. Since 1965, O'Rourke Sales Company has grown into a national distribution and fulfillment company for electronics and appliances across multiple sales channels, including rent to own, premium and incentive, e-commerce, military exchanges, and both independent and national retailers.

