KONKA North America Opens The Door To A New Product Segment - Launches Line Of Smart Home Products In Multiple Sub-Categories

KONKA debuted in the U.S. market a year ago with three Series of Android TVs that underscored the company's mission of offering consumers high quality products that utilize the latest innovative technologies while still providing amazing consumer value. KONKA Smart is an extension of that mission and notably, KONKA has integrated features to tie these great products together.

"KONKA has developed a Smart Home line-up that includes the most important products in each sub-category and all of them are controlled by our OneApp with IFTTT," said Scott Ramirez, KONKA North America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We have created a One-Stop Shop opportunity that provides both ease of use and ease of mind. Plus, our new CameraView App creates a unique synergy between KONKA Smart Cameras and Android TVs, making the TV the Hub of the KONKA Smart Home. This creates a great experience for consumers and new merchandising opportunities for retailers."

The 2021 KONKA Smart Home

When developing the KONKA Smart Home, the company prioritized simplicity of installation, ease-of-use, and effortless interoperability. Consumers entering the Smart Home category will find KONKA Smart simple, and those who already have Smart Home products will be able to integrate them seamlessly. All KONKA Smart products utilize KONKA's OneApp, eliminating any switching between Apps. Plus, KONKA Smart products are Wi-Fi enabled, so No Hub is needed. To ensure interoperability, all models work with IFTTT, allowing the user to create "recipes" and scenes with other products. And, for convenient hands-free operation they all work with Google Assistant and Alexa.

KONKA Smart – Video Doorbells and Smart Cameras

KONKA's initial smart camera offering includes two Video Doorbells and two Smart Cameras. Together, these four models will meet the needs of most homes. Key Standard features found in all four models are 1080p Full HD, Night Vision, Motion Detection, Live View, 2-Way Communication (with Mic, Speaker and Audio Noise Cancelation), 128-bit AES Encryption, multiple Video Playback Options including an SD Card Slot, KONKA's elegant white with rounded edges Family Design, and they are all Water Resistant. In addition, with the new CameraView App, you can view the feed from your KONKA video doorbell or smart camera on your KONKA Android TV.

The KONKA Video Doorbell is wired and replaces an existing traditional doorbell. In addition to all the standard KONKA Smart camera features, this model includes a 140-degree Diagonal Field of View, and Camera Based Motion Detection with Motion Zones and Human Detection.

The KONKA Anywhere Video Doorbell is a battery powered video doorbell, so it can be mounted almost anywhere, including by a side door or back door where there had been no standard doorbell before. In addition to all the standard KONKA Smart camera features, the Anywhere Video Doorbell includes a 130-degree Diagonal Field of View, and true PIR Motion Detection with adjustable sensitivity.

The KONKA Anywhere Cam is a battery powered smart camera with Quick Release Batteries for easy access. By combining water resistance with rechargeable battery power, this camera can be used virtually anywhere, inside, or outside. In addition to the standard KONKA Smart camera features, the Anywhere Cam includes a 130-degree Diagonal Field of View, true PIR Motion Detection with adjustable sensitivity, and includes a wall mounting bracket.

The KONKA LED Floodlight Cam combines the key features of the Anywhere Cam with Dual LED Floodlights that provide 2,200 Lumens. The floodlights are adjustable to match the light coverage to the specific need and are dimmable. In addition to the mic and speaker for 2-way communication, this model features a built-in 90db Siren for added security.

KONKA Smart – Smart Plugs

KONKA Smart Plug models include the Single Outlet Smart Plug, the Two-Outlet Smart Plug Duo, and the Four Outlet Smart Power Strip. These three models can be used on their own, or in conjunction with other Smart Home products. In addition to working with Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT, key features include Surge Protection, the ability to Set Timers, and Individual Outlet Control.

KONKA Smart – Smart Lighting

KONKA is also introducing three Smart Lighting models. The focused offering starts with the highly popular 60-watt equivalent A19 and also includes a directional BR30 for use in high hats and a Light Strip for a wide variety of creative applications. In addition to working with Google Assistant, Alexa and IFTTT, key features of these LED Lighting models include Dimming, Tunable White (from Warm 2,800 to Cool 6.500 Kelvin), and Multi-Color RGB capability.

KONKA Smart Lighting models include:

The Smart Light Bulb is a Color A19 LED Light Bulb with 25,000 Hour Life (or 22.8 years at 3 hours per day). At 9 Watts and 750 Lumens, it is a 60-Watt Equivalent Bulb. This model will be sold as a 2-Pack.

is a Color A19 LED Light Bulb with 25,000 Hour Life (or 22.8 years at 3 hours per day). At 9 Watts and 750 Lumens, it is a 60-Watt Equivalent Bulb. This model will be sold as a 2-Pack. The Directional Smart Light Bulb is a Color BR30 LED Light Bulb with 30,000 Hour Life (or 27.4 years at 3 hours per day). At 13 Watts and 1,300 Lumens, it is a 90-Watt Equivalent Bulb.

is a Color BR30 LED Light Bulb with 30,000 Hour Life (or 27.4 years at 3 hours per day). At 13 Watts and 1,300 Lumens, it is a 90-Watt Equivalent Bulb. The Smart Light Strip is a Color LED Light Strip. It is 5 Meters long with 7.5 Watts, 700 Lumens, and can create 16 Million Colors.

All of the KONKA Smart models announced at Digital CES 2021 are scheduled for March/April availability.

KONKA – A Global CE Powerhouse

Based in China and one of that country's "Top 10 most valuable brands," KONKA now sells products in over 100 countries worldwide, using its 40 years of experience as a prime manufacturer to develop, design and engineer products specifically for each market. KONKA's extensive product range includes Television, Audio, Smart Home, Appliances and Mobile. As part of its overall growth plan, KONKA has significantly increased investment in several key technology areas including AIoT (combining AI with Home Control), 5G and Semiconductor (including a new 8K SoC).

About KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance. Established in 1980, publicly traded KONKA Group Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.9 billion, KONKA has more than 60 subsidiaries, 300 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 19,000 employees. In 2020, KONKA Group ranked 186 in top 500 companies in China.

