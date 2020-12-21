KONKA Rings The Bell: Enters The North American Smart Home Market With Advanced Products In Multiple Smart Home Categories

"The ultimate Smart Home is one where multiple advanced technologies mix simply and work intuitively to help make life better." said Scott Ramirez, KONKA North America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "KONKA is bringing this vision to fruition by combining KONKA Smart TV with CameraView, the KONKASmart OneApp, and a focused line-up of key KONKA Smart Home products that all work together to create the new KONKASmart Home".

The "KONKASmart Home"

KONKA is entering the Smart Home segment with a carefully curated line-up meant to create the new

KONKASmart Home. In addition to Smart TV, KONKA will now offer Video Doorbells, Smart Cameras, Smart Plugs, Smart Switches and Smart Lighting. For ultimate ease-of-use, KONKA is utilizing the KONKASmart OneApp, allowing all KONKASmart products to be controlled by one simple App. Plus, all products are Wi-Fi, so No Hub is needed.

In addition, KONKA Android TVs will seamlessly integrate with the new KONKA Smart Cameras. With CameraView, when someone presses the KONKASmart Video Doorbell, the image can automatically appear on the TV screen. In fact, all KONKASmart Cameras can be viewed on the TV screen, making the KONKA Smart TV the Hub of the KONKASmart Home.

KONKASmart products will also feature key interoperability features such as works with Google Assistant, works with Alexa, and works with IFTTT, creating a worry-free user experience.

Details on all the new KONKASmart products will be announced at Digital CES 2021.

KONKA – A Global CE Powerhouse

Based in China and one of that country's "Top 10 most valuable brands," KONKA now sells products in over 100 countries worldwide, using its 35 years of experience as a prime manufacturer to develop, design and engineer products specifically for each market. KONKA's extensive product range includes Television, Audio, Smart Home, Appliances and Mobile. As part of its overall growth plan, KONKA has significantly increased investment in several key technology areas including AIoT (combining AI with Home Control), 5G and Semiconductor (including a new 8K SoC).

About KONKA Group Co., Ltd.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance. Established in 1980, publicly traded KONKA Group Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.9 billion, KONKA has more than 60 subsidiaries, 300 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 19,000 employees. In 2020, KONKA Group ranked 186 in top 500 companies in China.

To learn more about KONKA North America's current products, visit KONKA-USA.com, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIN.

