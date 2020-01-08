KONKA Showcases the Future of Television with Micro LED and AIoT Technology at CES 2020

Powered by the third generation of Micro LED self-illuminating semiconductor technology, KONKA's APHAEA Smart Wall contains one hundred million RGB LED chips processed with high speed and precision, producing vibrant and vivid colors on screen. The world-leading modular technology enables Konka to offer a wide variety of resolutions and screen sizes. Konka's Smart Wall can provide a personalized viewing experience that supports 2K, 4K, 6K and 8K resolutions and aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 or 1:1.

Equipped with Konka's proprietary 8K processor, the Smart Wall features a chip-level optical design that achieves pristine, true-to-life picture quality. The result is an unprecedented immersive cinematic experience.

The Smart Wall will be on display from January 7 – 10 January at KONKA's CES Booth (Central Hall, Booth #10053). In addition, KONKA's AIoT living area features transparent OLED displays and revolutionary multi-screen interactions, creating an unprecedented intelligent home and immersive viewing experience for visitors. KONKA is dedicated to spearheading the development of core technologies to power an intelligent ecosystem characterized by 8K, 5G, AIoT and Micro LED.

The presence of KONKA's latest products and intelligent ecosystem at CES 2020 demonstrates the innovation strengths of Chinese brands. KONKA's entrance into the North American Tv business lays a solid foundation for KONKA broader global expansion.

About KONKA Group

Founded in 1980, KONKA Group (stylized as KONKA) is the first sino-foreign equity electronic joint venture company.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's scope of business covers consumer electronics (TVs, white goods and mobile phones), semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service and investment & finance.

In 2018, its annual operating revenue was CNY 46 billion. With the phased achievements of KONKA's industrial layout, KONKA is expected to achieve the revenue target of CNY 100 billion within three years. Aiming to reach this objective, KONKA has already prepared a detailed strategic blueprint for all its businesses.

