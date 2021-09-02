KonMari Launches New Spark Joy! Mobile Game

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KonMari Media Inc. launches today Spark Joy!, a new mobile game inspired by renown tidying expert and bestselling author Marie Kondo. The new storybook puzzle game takes players through a journey of tidying, introducing visually stunning worlds and unique characters.

Spark Joy! follows the story of a young girl troubled by a personal struggle, and after meeting Marie Kondo, she is able to face her problems, listen to her inner voice, and eventually find what is truly important to her. Sparked by joy, she embarks on a journey around the world and meets different people facing unique worries of their own. With the help of Marie Kondo and cute Mononoke (spirited beings), the girl helps others overcome their own challenges by sharing her happiness with them and helping them find joy within through tidying.

"We've seen the transformative power of the KonMari Method extend to places beyond the home and into the lives of different communities, and Spark Joy! is a playful representation of how happiness through tidying can be shared with others," said Marie Kondo, tidying expert, bestselling author and founder of KonMari Media, Inc. "I hope people find delight in Spark Joy! as a fun, new way to experience the joy of tidying."

In Spark Joy!, players are introduced to the fundamentals of the KonMari Method™ of tidying in the form of solving different puzzles to clear each level. The game features two alternating types of puzzle games, Yin and Yang. "Yin" puzzles help clear the mind through Zen-like garden puzzles. In "Yang" puzzles, players move colorful cubes to a specified shape while clearing away unnecessary blocks.

Experience the joy of tidying in Spark Joy!, which is available now for iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play for $3.99 USD. For more information, visit sparkjoy.jp.

About Akatsuki Inc.

Akatsuki is an entertainment company that develops its business as an "IP producing company centered on games" with the mission of "entertaining the world. Resonating with creators." With the strengths of developing and operating games with a deep understanding of the world of IP, the ability to create original IP, and the power of solutions that enhance the value of IP, we will spread entertainment that moves people's hearts to the world.

About KonMari Media, Inc.

KonMari Media, Inc. (KMI) was founded by Marie Kondo, tidying expert and bestselling author, in 2016. With a goal of helping more people to tidy their spaces by choosing joy, KMI has business verticals across entertainment, digital content, lifestyle products, scientific research, and a certified KonMari Consultant program. Visit konmari.com.

