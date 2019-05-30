Konnect Agency Appoints New Director of Human Capital to Lead Recruiting and Employee Development Amidst Swift Growth

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a 2019 Inc. Best Workplaces awardee and rising public relations agency, has created a new position as the company seeks to ramp up its recruiting strategies. The company has promoted Christina MacKinnon to Director of Human Capital, signaling overall efforts by the agency to dedicate resources to growth tactics, thoughtful recruiting and employee satisfaction. MacKinnon has been serving as the firm's Recruitment Manager for three years, building Konnect Agency's current roster and overseeing the continuity of company culture across four offices.

Konnect Agency has experienced 70 percent growth since 2015 and opened its fourth office in Denver, CO in March 2019. To purposefully manage this growth and meet ongoing demand for talent, the firm engages in year-round recruitment to develop a stream of qualified candidates based on MacKinnon's forecasts and a tailored hiring plan designed to ensure careful candidate selection and placement. In addition to bringing value-centered employees on board, she also directs the personalized career planning and performance evaluations that keep employees fulfilled, challenged, and positioned for success at the agency and beyond.

"Our recent designation as an Inc. Best Workplace came with perfect timing as Konnect Agency made the decision to develop a new Director of Human Capital position," said Konnect Agency CEO Sabina Gault. "Many of Christina's duties have already been in practice, which is why our employee retention and growth have been so strong since she joined Konnect. We are empowering her to fully explore how we serve and support our team members across all offices, ensuring they have resources they need to better themselves and perform for our clients."

One of MacKinnon's first initiatives as Director of Human Capital will be creating a formal and dynamic internship program. This is the third new position Konnect Agency has introduced in 2019, following the announcement of Amanda Bialek as the Executive Vice President and Tara Lopez as the Director of Operations.

Information about careers at Konnect Agency is available at www.konnectagency.com/careers.

