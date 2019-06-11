Konnect Agency Names Carmen Hernandez Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konnect Agency, a burgeoning public relations and marketing firm, and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2019, has announced Carmen Hernandez as the new Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy. Hernandez has served as the agency's Managing Director for over three years, building the firm's roster of social media and marketing professionals to manage an ever-growing suite of clientele. In this new position, she will spearhead the incremental growth of Konnect Agency's digital capabilities, including social media strategies, digital advertising, influencer relations, and content creation.

Konnect Agency has steadily expanded services beyond the core offering of communications strategies based on media relations, incorporating digital and marketing tactics into its approach including brand development and consumer engagement. The agency's clients are increasingly looking for a consolidated approach to their business and the agency's cohesive and efficient programming is leading its tremendous growth. Hernandez' digital savvy and ability to thoughtfully combine various communications mediums to serve as conduits for brands has proven to be invaluable in today's splintered landscape for building brand success.

Prior to joining Konnect Agency, Hernandez served as the Vice President of Marketing Communications at Cupcake Digital, where she led all branding and sales efforts for the digital media company. She has brought more than 20 years of experience in integrated strategic communications to Konnect Agency and has lent her expertise to the creation of robust programming that has propelled the agency to top-tier rankings among midsized firms. Hernandez has been an instrumental player in campaigns for KRAVE Jerky, SMASHMALLOW, and Brazi Bites.

"Konnect Agency is taking a holistic approach to servicing our clients by providing communications tactics that work in conjunction with each other, ensuring fluidity and continuity of brand awareness," said Sabina Gault, CEO of Konnect Agency. "Since Carmen has been on our executive team, she has played an influential role in organizing our divisions to work in unity and therefore maximizing our new business success. Her know-how to create a smarter and leaner framework for our operations has positioned the agency for surefire progress."

Konnect Agency has introduced several new positions in 2019, including Executive Vice President, Director of Operations, and Director of Human Capital. These appointments are part of a companywide reorganization to empower new leaders to take the agency to greater heights. The firm also opened its fourth office in Denver, CO in March 2019, joining its existing branches located in Los Angeles, New York, and Austin, TX.

