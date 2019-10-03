Konnect Digital Serves up Kids Content to iflix

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iflix, Southeast Asia's leading entertainment service has signed a two-year deal with Konnect Digital utilising DICE, Konnect's innovative digital marketplace platform for media and entertainment content, to source and licence a range of highly entertaining kid's shows for screening across its markets in Asia.

The deal provides iflix with direct access to a wide range of entertaining kid's shows and series for learning, discovery and play, sourced by Konnect Digital from leading animators, publishers and studios worldwide and made available for licencing and delivery through DICE as a one-stop content acquisition solution.

"We are eager to explore and support innovative models of content acquisition that allow us to deliver fresh and engaging entertainment content to our customers. We are looking forward to building on the relationship with Konnect Digital, leveraging the capabilities of its DICE platform, as a complementary service in our acquisition strategy," said Craig Galvin, iflix Global Head of Content.

"We are delighted that iflix – one of Asia's leading and fastest growing OTT platforms - has selected Konnect's DICE platform to access, secure and air a range of exciting, learning based Kid's content," said Konnect Digital CEO, Sid Khemka. "As a single global platform for content supply, DICE is a simple and cost-effective way to serve audiences with high quality content of every media & entertainment genre while streamlining acquisition process for entertainment platforms that would normally take significant time and resources."

iflix is currently available to consumers within APAC region.

About Konnect Digital

Konnect Digital is an innovative Media-Tech solutions company servicing the media & entertainment eco-system.

Konnect's media & entertainment content marketplace - DICE - enables smart acquisition and distribution of quality content, accelerating speed to market and driving resource efficiencies for its partners across digital and linear channels.

DICE offers a wide range of diverse, high quality content from global markets and producers across all entertainment and lifestyle genres, including film, TV drama, factual, kids, education, news and sports plus many others.

For more details please visit: https://dice.konnect.digital

Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/konnectdigital/

Twitter : @konnectdigital

About iflix

iflix is Southeast Asia's leading entertainment service with the widest and most compelling selection of TV shows, movies, hyper local originals, premium live sports and up-to-the-minute news from around the world, available to stream or download, on any internet connected device…wherever, whenever.

iflix now offers users two exceptional experiences through its iflixFREE and iflixVIP offerings.

Learn more at https://blog.iflix.com | For advertising opportunities: https://advertising.iflix.com/

