DENVER and ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Konnected will showcase GDO blaQ smart garage door opener accessory, compatible with Chamberlain, LiftMaster and Merlin brand Security+ and Security+2.0 garage openers, at CEDIA 2024 in Denver, CO. The interactive demo will highlight the product's new Control4* integration developed in partnership with Chowmain Software, with SmartThings, Home Assistant, and Alexa integrations enabling unrestricted garage door control and automation with 3rd-party smart home apps.

Konnected Introduces GDO blaQ at CEDIA 2024: Unlocking Local Integration and Control for Leading Garage Openers With 3rd-party Platforms That myQ Says You Can't Have

"We created the GDO blaQ in response to myQ's failure to support a diverse ecosystem of integrations for professional integrators and smart home consumers alike," says Nate Clark, CEO and Founder of Konnected. "The open-source software community figured out how to tap into the Security+ protocol, and we improved upon it to create a standards-compliant plug-and-play alternative to myQ that's 100% local, open source, providing unprecedented access beyond opening and closing the garage".

In 2023, Chamberlain Group, maker of myQ, officially closed access to most independently developed software integrations using its cloud service. This left many integrators scrambling to find viable solutions for garage door monitoring and control.

Alan Chow, Managing Director of Chowmain Software, a leading developer of home automation drivers and apps said "With Konnected's GDO blaQ there are no additional reed switches or cables needed—everything is conveniently located at the garage door opener, with built-in audio and visual pre-close warnings that adhere to UL325 standards. Konnected blaQ is the premier solution for integrating Chamberlain and LiftMaster garage door openers with Control4 including garage door openers with myQ, making it the top choice for professional integrators."

GDO blaQ directly communicates with the majority of residential garage openers on the market. Simply by connecting two wires to the garage opener motor or wall button. GDO blaQ instantly emulates a digital wall button, enabling it to know the state of the garage door and control it without additional sensors or hacks. It also enables control of the garage light and remote lock-out, and monitoring of the wall-button motion sensor and safety beam sensor.

Featuring built-in audible and visual pre-closing warning, the GDO blaQ is a professional solution that meets the safety standards specified by U.S. 16 CFR Part 1211 and UL 325 for unattended garage control accessories* without any additional effort by the integrator.

Use the GDO blaQ to keep your customers' garage safe and secure. Automate closing and alerts if the garage is left open, automatically lock-out the remote controls at night, and integrate the garage's motion sensor with smart home security. GDO blaQ is a purpose-built device designed and assembled in North America.

Konnected will be featuring the GDO blaQ and its suite of Smart Home solutions at CEDIA 2024, September 5-7, 2024 in Denver, CO. Stop by booth 3252 for more details or visit the website at https://konnected.io/

About Konnected

Established in 2017, Konnected (konnected.io), is an Orlando-based startup and maker of open-source smart home technology boasting flagship products like the Alarm Panel Pro and Smart Garage Door Openers; compatible with over nine smart home platforms. The company is focused on releasing next-gen versions of its flagship products, cultivating new partnerships, expanding its global reach, and making home automation and security open, easy, and accessible to all.

