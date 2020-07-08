KonnectONE Launches Moxee Mobile Hotspot at Cricket Wireless

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KonnectONE, a leader in mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, today announced the availability of its Moxee Mobile Hotspot, an ultra-fast, mobile Internet connection. The new personal hotspot is available now at Cricket Wireless stores nationwide and online at www.cricketwireless.com for $79.99.

Stay connected anywhere life takes you with the Moxee Mobile Hotspot. Perfect for schoolwork, video calls, movies, gaming, and working remotely, the Moxee Mobile Hotspot keeps your devices connected, your family engaged, and your team productive.

Moxee Mobile Hotspot is a compact, easy-to-use, dependable 4G LTE personal Wi-Fi hotspot. It allows you to set up a mobile Internet connection virtually anywhere. Connect your tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and Internet devices at home and on the road, and help keep them secure with password protection and the latest Wi-Fi security protocols. The long-lasting, rechargeable 2,300mAh battery keeps you connected for long road trips and extended use.

"With school and office closures becoming a new reality, we are seeing tremendous demand for Moxee Mobile Hotspot," said Eric Steinmetzer, executive vice president of KonnectONE. "A majority of the more than 56 million K–12 students in the US will likely attend school online in the fall and perhaps into 2021. Without fast and reliable Internet access, some students will struggle to adapt to this transition. We believe Moxee Mobile Hotspot can be a solution for families during this challenging time."

"We see similar trends for information workers or people who work in large office spaces. 'Working from home' is becoming just 'working' for many people. Moxee Mobile Hotspot can be their always-on, ultra-fast connection to the office when at home, or on the road.

"Without a doubt this is one of the best-performing hotspots to hit the market in a long time," Steinmetzer continued. "It has successfully been certified by several carrier labs already with more wins on the way."

For more information on KonnectONE's expanding line of Moxee mobile technology and Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, visit https://www.moxee.com/product.

About KonnectONE

KonnectONE, maker of Moxee-branded products, creates innovative and reliable connected products for mobile operators, enterprise customers, and consumers. Whether under the Moxee brand or privately labeled, products include smartphones in all price ranges, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) devices for car, home, personal safety, and enterprise. KonnectONE leverages more than 30 years of technology sales experience and relationships working with OEMs, mobile operators, resellers, and channel partners to offer best-in-breed products. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with employees in Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, and Miami, and delivery centers in Taipei, Hanoi, Shenzhen, Xi'an, and Nanchang. For more information, visit www.konnectone.com.

SOURCE KonnectONE

Related Links

konnectone.com

