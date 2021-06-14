Konos, Inc. Recertified by American Humane for the Sixth Year

MARTIN, Mich., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Humane, the country's first national humane organization, has recertified Konos, Inc. for the sixth straight year for their outstanding animal welfare.

"American Humane is happy that Konos, Inc. has achieved American Humane CertifiedTM status for another year," said Dr. Ganzert, president & CEO of American Humane. "Farmers like Konos, who are committed to an evidence-based welfare approach that centers operations around the needs of the hens, are helping elevate the standards for farm animals everywhere."

Founded in 1877, American Humane has been involved in the agricultural space for 145 years. The farm program, which certifies farms and ranches for excellent animal welfare, is in its 21st year of operation. Today, American Humane CertifiedTM improves the lives of nearly 1 billion animals annually.

Farmers who attain certification have third-party authenticated, independently verified proof that their care and handling of farm animals meets or surpasses science-based animal welfare standards. The metrics on which farmers and ranchers are judged are developed in collaboration with, and regularly reviewed by, an independent scientific advisory committee comprised of leading experts in the fields of agriculture, species-specific animal behavior and ethics.

Konos, Inc. traces their origins back to 1946 in Forest Grove, Michigan, when Howard Vande Bunte began buying eggs from rural farmers, packaging them, and selling them to grocery stores and restaurants. Mr. Vande Bunte soon purchased a small barn in Martin, Michigan, which has grown during the past 75 years from its humble origins to some 17 barns. Still in the family, second and third-generation farmers at Vande Bunte Eggs continue to raise healthy hens in Martin and at a recently constructed Cage Free facility with six additional barns in nearby Otsego, Michigan.

Demand for humanely raised products has risen in recent years and both farmers and grocers are responding to the call for ethically sourced products. Ten of the nation's top 12 grocery retailers now carry products that are American Humane CertifiedTM, according to a recent analysis by American Humane. More than 90 percent of people surveyed in an American Humane study reported being "very concerned" about farm animal welfare and they consider the consumption of humanely raised products to be "very important."

"American Humane will continue to work alongside farmers like Konos, Inc.to improve conditions for farm animals," said Dr. Ganzert. "Konos deserves applause for their continued commitment to doing right by the animals in their care."

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare, and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

