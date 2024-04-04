KONOVER SOUTH PURCHASES A 2.05-ACRE PROPERTY IN LAKE WORTH FOR NEW RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konover South is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 2.05-acre property located in Lake Worth, Florida with plans for an 11,160 square foot neighborhood retail center. Future tenants include Starbucks and Papa Johns with other quality tenants in the works.

The Shoppes of Polo Gardens offers easy access to the Florida Turnpike, new home communities under development in the immediate area and several schools with in a one-mile radius. More than 115,000 residents, with an average income over $100,000, live within a 3-mile radius of the property.

"We are excited to bring The Shoppes of Polo Gardens to this fast-growing area of Palm Beach County and provide the community with a gathering place of restaurants and shops for their enjoyment," said Bob Bedard, Senior Vice President of Development at Konover South.

Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and should be complete in the Fall of 2025.

For information about leasing at Shoppes of Polo Gardens, contact Lindsey Swart at 954.513.8491 or [email protected].

Built on a legacy of family tradition spanning three generations, Konover South continues the successful track record of The Simon Konover Organization, an industry-leading real estate company since 1957. Konover South is a fully integrated acquisition, development and management company operating throughout the southeastern United States. Led by David Coppa, CEO, Konover South LLC is headquartered at 431 Fairway Drive, Deerfield Beach, Fla., phone 954-354-8282. Visit the company's website at www.konoversouth.com.

SOURCE Konover South