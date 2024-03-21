Konscious Foods Garners Multiple Awards in 2024 for its Plant-based Foods, Innovations and Products

2024 Nexty Award For Best Meat Alternative at Expo West

2024 FABI Awards From The National Restaurant Association

2024 VegNews Best New Vegan Product Award at Expo West

2024 Delicious living Magazine's Best Frozen/Refrigerated Food Award

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konscious Foods, a plant-based foods brand, announces today its continued run of awards in 2024 for their innovative plant based and vegan food products and innovations.

Created by plant-based industry leader and visionary chef, Yves Potvin (founder of Gardein™ and Yves Veggie Cuisine), Konscious Foods offers an impressive lineup of plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri, smoked salmon, and poke bowls that are crafted with high-quality, clean ingredients such as konjac plant, vegetables like cucumber, avocado, tomato and carrot, whole grains like sushi rice, Jasberry™ rice and organic red quinoa, pea fiber, and legumes. Konscious Foods made its US debut in 2023 as a brand on a mission to bring sustainable, wow-worthy plant-based food products to the masses.

2024 Awards (to date):

2024 Expo West Nexty Award "Best Meat Alternative" to Konscious Foods' Smoked Salmon. The NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive, impactful, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. The NEXTY Awards also recognizes the most forward-thinking products in the natural products industry, acknowledge brands that prioritize both people and planet.





VegNews – "Best New Vegan Product Award" at Expo West to Konscious Foods' Kimbap Korean Veggie Rice Roll. This accolade, granted by VegNews' esteemed editorial team, celebrates the top plant-based products tested from thousands, highlighting only the best in show. VegNews' editorial team tested thousands of plant-based products and awarded just 12 brands top honors. The VegNews Best of Show Awards are the only one of its kind at the event that attracted 3,000 exhibitors and more than 65,000 attendees from 136 countries.





The National Restaurant Association "FABI Award" to Konscious Foods' California Roll and Sno'Crab Blocks. The FABI Awards spotlight the most innovative and forward-thinking flavors of the year, driving trends and satisfying today's consumer demands for more sustainable and eco-friendly products. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations





Deliciousliving Magazine's Best Frozen/Refrigerated Food Gold Award to Konscious Foods' Plant Based California Roll. delicious living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, announced the winners of its 14th annual delicious living Awards recently. delicious living initiated these awards to help consumers evaluate and select the best all-natural products in a market that continues to explode with options.

"Konscious Foods has quickly risen to the forefront of the plant-based food movement since launching at Expo West last year going from a standstill to being available at over 4,500 locations nationwide. We are excited to further expand the delicious, nutritious options consumers can try," said Konscious Foods President and Founder Yves Potvin. "We have applied our learnings from creating sushi, onigiri, and poke to now add this line of new and creative options that can help people incorporate more vegetables into their diet without sacrificing flavor. We know the barriers to entry for plant-based food are taste, texture, price, and convenience. Our ongoing mission at Konscious Foods is to make eating our foods an easy choice, whether someone is vegan, plant-curious, or just interested in trying something new. We believe the future of food is better-for-you, better-for-the-world options."

Interest in a flexitarian diet is on the rise, spanning generations and dietary preferences – by 2040, it's anticipated that only 40% of the global population will eat meat. Through its delicious products, Konscious Foods offers the accessibility, affordability, and convenience consumers are looking for in their grocery aisle. With these three additions to Konscious Foods' product lineup, the company is moving the needle on plant-based innovation and delivering on its mission of changing the way people eat by offering a greater choice of plant-based products.

Today, Konscious Foods is available at more than 4,500 supermarkets nationwide, including Whole Foods Markets, Albertson Safeway, Meijer, and more. All of Konscious Food's products are available for restaurants, foodservice, deli, and quick service operators.

Find your closest retailer here: https://www.konscious.com/pages/store-locator

ABOUT KONSCIOUS FOODS™

Konscious Foods™ is on a mission to change the way people eat with the most delicious plant-based foods on the planet. Launched in 2023, the company has created the world's first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri stuffed rice snacks and poke bowls, and offers plant-based food products for foodservice. Konscious Foods' recipes contain ingredients that are non-GMO Project verified, gluten free, plant-based, organic where possible, and free from carrageenan and titanium dioxide.

https://www.konscious.com/ .

Contact:

Matt Heien

[email protected]

917-864-7867

SOURCE Konscious Foods