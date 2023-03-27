Konscious Foods™ Wins 2023 VegNews Best of Show Award

VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Konscious Foods™ , maker of the world's first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri, and poke bowls, announced today that it is a winner in the VegNews Best of Show Awards . This honor from VegNews, the world's #1 plant-based media brand, recognizes this year's hottest new vegan products at the nation's largest natural products trade show, Expo West. Held March 7–11 in Anaheim, CA, VegNews' editorial team tested thousands of plant-based products and awarded just 12 brands top honors. The VegNews Best of Show Awards are the only one of its kind at the event that attracted 3,000 exhibitors and more than 65,000 attendees from 136 countries.

The world's first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri, and poke bowls from Konscious Foods.

"We're honored to receive this award from VegNews as it is such a reputable and widely trusted source in the plant-based space," said Yves Potvin, Founder of Konscious Foods™. "It proves that our plant-based seafood is continuing to 'wow' everyone thanks to our dedicated team of expert chefs who crafted our products with flavor and texture top of mind."

Konscious Foods™ made its US debut at Expo West as a brand on a mission to bring sustainable, wow-worthy plant-based seafood to the masses. Created by plant-based industry leader and visionary chef, Yves Potvin (founder of Gardein™ and Yves Veggie Cuisine), Konscious Foods™ offers an impressive lineup of plant-based sushi rolls , onigiri, and poke bowls that are crafted with high-quality, clean ingredients such as konjac plant, vegetables like cucumber, avocado, tomato and carrot, whole grains like sushi rice, Jasberry™ rice and organic red quinoa, pea fiber, and legumes. All of the brand's plant-based seafood offerings provide shoppers with chef-crafted snack and meal options that are conveniently ready whenever you are – going from freezer to table via room temperature thawing, warm water, or microwave.

"Konscious Foods™ has developed an exceptional plant-based product, and we have no doubt it will be wildly successful when it hits store shelves. We are thrilled to honor Konscious Foods™ innovation with a VegNews Best of Show Award," said VegNews Publisher Colleen Holland.

This is the 14th annual VegNews Best of Show Awards. Winners receive a feature on VegNews.com, social media coverage, and more.

Find Konscious Foods™ products in stores in early summer 2023. In the meantime, learn more by visiting https://www.konscious.com/ and follow the brand on social (@konsciousfoods) to stay up to date on the latest news.

ABOUT KONSCIOUS FOODS ™

Konscious Foods™ is on a mission to change the way people eat with the most delicious plant-based foods on the planet. Launched in 2023, the brand created the world's first frozen plant-based sushi rolls, onigiri, and poke bowls, and also offers plant-based seafood for foodservice. All its delicious chef-crafted recipes are made with the best ingredients to help make indulging in plant-based seafood incredibly easy and convenient. Konscious Foods™ products are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, 100% plant-based, organic where possible, and made without any carrageenan or titanium dioxide.

Founded by Yves Potvin – plant-based industry leader, trained chef, and creator of Gardein™, Yves Veggie Cuisine, and the world's first fresh veggie hot dog – Konscious Foods™ is said to be his most exciting endeavor yet.

ABOUT VEGNEWS

VegNews, the world's #1 plant-based media brand, reaches more than 5 million people every month through its flagship magazine, award-winning website, social media properties, books, and even international vacations. Since its inception in 2000, VegNews has won nearly every major media industry award.

