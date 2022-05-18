Konstantin Biriukov Publishes New Book that Introduces First Practice-oriented Interactive Storytelling Maps Classification

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Konstantin Biriukov, an expert in Computer Science and Geographic Information Science has published a unique book: "Interactive Storytelling Maps Classification: Development of Interactive Storytelling Maps using Mapbox GL JS."

This book introduces the first practice-oriented storytelling maps classification which is designed to be a reference for people who develop storytelling maps. The classification is based on map functionality and behavior. This work contributes to the field of knowledge at the confluence of Geography, Software Engineering, Data Journalism, and Data Visualization. Interactive storytelling maps classification was built according to the current technologies and demands. Each class and subclass of the classification was accompanied by a guideline and supplemented by at least one example made by using a modern JavaScript cartographic library: Mapbox GL JS. Thus, the classification is highly practice-oriented. Also, this book seeks to analyze and compare cartographic JavaScript APIs and some details of their technical implementations. Additional and essential material to this work is a web platform that demonstrates an example of each class and subclass of the classification. An overview of storytelling maps evolution is also provided.

The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1735962902

Konstantin Biriukov is a Fulbright scholar who has a Master's Degree in Geographic Information Science with a strong focus in Computer Science/Software Development. He is a winner of international hackathons for software developers and a developer of various geospatial projects. His ideas about practice-oriented Interactive Storytelling Maps Classification were introduced during the Annual Meeting of the Association of American Geographers in Seattle in 2021 for the first time.

Konstantin Biriukov is a software developer who is specialized in building geospatial software, and there are not many practice-oriented books for software developers who deal with geospatial data out there. It is truly a great asset for the industry and a huge step to structuring knowledge in the Interactive Storytelling Maps development world. This book can be helpful to software developers, data journalists, geographers, and user experience designers.

