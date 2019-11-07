Konstella Acquires SimplyCircle, a Leading Online Parent Communication Site

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Konstella, a web-and-mobile communication and fundraising platform for PTAs and PTOs, announced today that it acquired SimplyCircle, a leading online parent communication site.

The acquisition solidifies the Konstella's spot as an industry leader as it begins to consolidate the online parent community market.

"We're thrilled to welcome SimplyCircle's users to the Konstella family," Founder and CEO Eric Xu said. "The acquisition was a great opportunity to consolidate two of the leading platforms. We will continue our mission to further help parent organizations to streamline communications and increase volunteerism and fundraising participation. We will continue running the SimplyCircle platform, serve its users until the end of 2019-2020 school year before we make a decision whether to keep the SimplyCircle platform or help SimplyCircle users to migrate to Konstella."

Founded in 2015, SimplyCircle is a communication platform for schools, clubs, and scouts.

"I am confident that Konstella is the perfect new 'home' for SimplyCircle customers," said Elena Krasnoperova, CEO of SimplyCircle. "Konstella is a recognized leader in this space, and it offers both sophisticated functionality and exceptional customer service."

About Konstella

Konstella is a communication and fundraising platform that helps parent organizations to build close-knit parent communities. It has a Slack-like interface but offers tools and features specially designed for parents and parent organizations.

Konstella Inc. started in the Silicon Valley and has grown organically and rapidly in recent years. Just in the San Francisco Bay Area, it serves over a hundred and fifty schools. In 2017, it started to grow beyond the Bay Area and now runs the platform for school communities in 42 states.

About SimplyCircle

SimplyCircle is an online hub for parents, schools, and clubs, that lets users manage daily communication in one convenient portal. SimplyCircle organizes parents' lives with private groups or "circles" where people can share tasks, plan and schedule events, manage volunteer signups, send messages, and share documents and photos without having to visit different websites or use different apps. With SimplyCircle, parents get communication the way they want it, so they stay in the loop and in control.

SOURCE Konstella

