Kontakt.io Integrates with IBM TRIRIGA to Transform Real Estate Management with Near Real-Time, AI-Driven Space Occupancy

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontakt.io, a global leader in Bluetooth™ powered IoT solutions, today announced an integration with IBM's AI-powered workplace management systems to deliver near real-time occupancy solutions that help address the challenges of today's workspaces, driving better realty planning, improved employee experience and enabling resilient, flexible workplaces.

The integration of Kontakt.io- with IBM TRIRIGA is expected to deliver AI-powered utilization insights across portfolios, near-real time occupancy monitoring and space management tools supporting existing IoT infrastructure already used in many offices, for example Cisco's Catalyst and Meraki access points.

"Facility operators face mounting pressures to increase realty utilization and cut costs in a world of uncertainty and new workplace flexibility are creating the need for new technologies in the workspace - a need this collaboration between IBM TRIRIGA and Kontakt.io plans to address," said Mr. Rom Eizenberg, CRO at Kontakt.io. "New requirements around workplace health and building carbon footprint reduction are just some of the challenges indoor IoT solutions are here to help solve," added Mr. Eizenberg.

IBM TRIRIGA Building Insights delivers AI-powered utilization insights by leveraging IoT data and TRIRIGA Space Management plans. Enterprises can collect and connect data from multiple IoT technologies including Kontakt.io's Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) room sensor and smart employee cards. Kontakt.io's nine-in-one Portal Beam room sensor for example, allows for LIVE space occupancy monitoring, at chair, desk, room and floor level, while at the same time supporting mobile phone indoor navigation, and monitoring of light, air quality, temperature, humidity, carbon monoxide and other environmental data. Kontakt.io also anonymizes data and uses thermal sensing for occupancy monitoring - without capturing or storing employee images to help address privacy.

Through this collaboration, IBM expects to be able to expand on current plug-and-play indoor IoT solutions available to TRIRIGA customers, advancing the vision of Smart Buildings and the connected versatile work environment. Adding near real-time, room-level location occupancy and environment monitoring capabilities is a demand that frequently comes from the field.

About IBM TRIRIGA

IBM TRIRIGA® is an intelligent real estate and facilities management solution. Through the smart application of data, IoT and AI, TRIRIGA can help customers unlock key information and insights, and gain greater visibility into space and facility utilization, occupant experience, capital projects, and lease administration and accounting. With TRIRIGA, customers can get the most out of their real estate investments regardless of size, scale and configuration. For more information about TRIRIGA visit https://www.ibm.com/products/tririga

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io Inc. is the global leader in Bluetooth™ powered IoT solutions supporting more than a thousand partners and over 22,000 end-users with products and solutions that connect people, locations and things. Their cloud services and managed IoT device solutions help enterprises eliminate inefficiencies, improve productivity and increase workplace safety. Kontakt.io delivers solution components and complete, turn-key, cloud-managed solutions that enable customers to quantify buildings and better understand how people, things, workspaces and the environment interact. From healthcare to smart buildings, they manage millions of BLE IoT devices deployed in buildings across the globe. To learn more about Kontakt.io visit https://www.kontakt.io

