Kontota Launches Nationwide Client Engagement Platform Powered by Pet Connect Business to Strengthen Franchise Support and Elevate the Mobile Pet Grooming Experience

Growing mobile pet grooming franchise invests in technology that helps franchise owners build stronger customer relationships, improve communication, and deliver an exceptional experience for pet parents across the United States.

FRISCO, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kontota, one of America's fastest-growing mobile pet grooming franchise brands, today announced the launch of its new nationwide client engagement platform powered by Pet Connect Business. The investment reinforces Kontota's ongoing commitment to providing franchise owners with industry-leading technology while delivering a more personalized, connected experience for pet parents.

Kontota Franchisee and Client Apps

As Kontota continues expanding across the United States, the company remains focused on equipping franchise owners with innovative tools that simplify operations, strengthen customer relationships, and encourage long-term client loyalty. The new platform also serves as a centralized communication hub that allows franchise owners to engage with customers before, during, and after every grooming appointment.

Designed specifically for the pet care industry, the Kontota client mobile app enables franchise owners to share personalized communications, educational pet care content, service reminders, promotions, announcements, and valuable resources that keep clients engaged year-round. By creating consistent communication across every franchise location, Kontota is helping franchise owners build stronger businesses while delivering a seamless customer experience nationwide.

To further support its franchise network, Kontota also provides a dedicated Franchisee Platform that serves as a centralized operational resource for every franchise owner. The Kontota franchisee app includes secure access to operational documents, training materials, marketing resources, corporate announcements, direct messaging with the support team, and a dedicated franchise support line, ensuring owners have immediate access to the tools and guidance they need to successfully grow their businesses.

As part of the partnership, Pet Connect Business manages the technical infrastructure behind Kontota's branded mobile application, including Apple App Store and Google Play publishing, platform maintenance, software updates, compliance management, and ongoing application support. By eliminating the complexity of managing the technology internally, Kontota can remain focused on supporting franchise owners and delivering exceptional service to customers.

"Our franchise owners are the heart of everything we do," said Hoss Belyadi, CEO of Kontota. "Every investment we make is centered around helping them succeed. This platform allows our franchise owners to strengthen customer relationships, communicate more effectively, and create memorable experiences that build long-term loyalty. It's another example of our commitment to providing franchise owners with the technology, systems and support they need to build thriving businesses."

"Hoss and the entire Kontota leadership team have been incredible partners from day one," said Hector Ocasio, CEO of App Beacon, the parent company of Pet Connect Business. "Their commitment to investing in franchise owner success is evident in every decision they make. Together, we're creating a customer engagement experience that strengthens relationships, supports business growth, and delivers meaningful value to pet parents nationwide."

The launch of the client engagement platform represents another milestone in Kontota's ongoing investment in innovation, franchise support, and customer experience. As the company continues expanding throughout the United States, it remains committed to providing franchise owners with best-in-class systems, technology, and operational support that help them build successful businesses while delivering convenient, high-quality mobile pet grooming services to pet families everywhere.

About Kontota

Kontota is a rapidly growing mobile pet grooming franchise headquartered in Frisco, Texas. The company provides entrepreneurs with comprehensive training, proven operating systems, innovative technology, marketing support, and ongoing business coaching to help them build successful mobile pet grooming businesses. Through its expanding network of franchise owners, Kontota delivers convenient, professional, high-quality mobile pet grooming services to pet families throughout the United States.

To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.kontotafranchising.com.

About Pet Connect Business

Pet Connect Business is a client engagement platform built exclusively for pet service businesses. Through fully branded mobile applications, the platform helps businesses strengthen customer relationships through personalized communication, automated engagement, direct messaging, educational resources, community interaction, and digital experiences that extend before, during, and after every service. Pet Connect Business is part of the App Beacon family of client engagement solutions.

To learn more about Pet Connect Business, visit https://petconnectbusiness.com.

Media Contact

Hoss Belyadi

Kontota Franchising

(724) 579-8501

[email protected]

SOURCE Kontota; Pet Connect Business