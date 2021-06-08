Kontrol BioCloud to provide real-time viral detection technology for the Canadian Olympic Committee at Tokyo 2020

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities is pleased to announce that it will be delivering BioCloud units to the Canadian Olympic Committee ("COC") for real-time viral detection to help safeguard the health and safety of Team Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"We were very pleased to receive an order of 5 BioCloud units and we are excited to announce that we will be supporting Canada's great athletes on the world stage," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol.

BioCloud is a real-time air analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by promoting air circulation, monitoring the air quality and sampling continuously for pathogens like viruses, bacteria and fungi.

These safe space technology units will be used at the Olympic Games within Team Canada's residential areas including the Athletes' Village.

"Protecting the health and safety of Team Canada, which has always been a top priority, needs innovative solutions in our current global context," says Dr. Mike Wilkinson, Team Canada's Chief Medical Officer. "The addition of Kontrol BioCloud really complements the stringent protocols put in place by the COC, International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee to protect the health and safety of our team. This technology provides another layer of protection with air quality monitoring so that our athletes can focus on their pursuit of the podium."

"In addition to the purchase order, Kontrol will be donating a number of BioCloud units to provide our athletes with safer spaces," continues Ghezzi.

Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee leads the achievement of Team Canada's podium success and advances Olympic values across Canada. Independent and predominantly privately funded, the COC delivers the resources that Canada's elite athletes need to perform at their best and give their everything every day. By sharing our athletes' stories, we inspire all Canadians through the power of sport: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

