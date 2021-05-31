Kontrol Delivers Two BioCloud Units to Health Canada for Testing and Adds Middle East Distribution Partner

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or the "Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that it has delivered two BioCloud units to Health Canada for testing and has added a Middle East distribution partner with regional exclusivity.

Testing with Health Canada



The two BioCloud units were delivered in May 2021 to Health Canada's National Microbiology Level 4 laboratory. The testing is carried out at the request of several interested government agencies and at no cost to Kontrol. The testing is anticipated to include efficiencies and detection of SARs-COV-2 and its variants under various control conditions. Testing has commenced with results anticipated in July 2021.

Upon receipt of final testing and results the Company will announce and publish those results on its website, subject to any regulatory approval which may be required.

New Distribution



Kontrol BioCloud has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the Royal Health Group, following a recent positive pilot completion as per the press release dated May 25th, 2021. The Royal Health Group is led by Dr. Mohammed Al Seiari, a recognized health care leader in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). The Royal Health Group provides COVID-19 testing facilities and other health care services throughout the region.

"We are very impressed with the BioCloud technology," said Dr. Mohammed Al Seiari. "The BioCloud technology can play an important role in supporting the detection of viruses and pathogens which can help provide the confidence we need to return to normal as the global economy seeks to re-open."

Under the terms of the agreement Royal Health Group will have regional exclusivity for the UAE and the parties will negotiate the minimum number of annual units of BioCloud sales required to maintain the exclusivity. The exclusive period is for one year with an option to renew.

Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

