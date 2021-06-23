Kontrol Establishes Sales Channel into U.S. Federal Government

Simplified Government Procurement Process for Pre-Vetted Products and Services

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has established a sales channel into U.S. Government procurement through the National Institutes of Health ("NIH") CIO-CS Government Wide Acquisition Contract ("GWAC"). This sales channel allows any agency of the U.S. Government to acquire the spectrum of Kontrol's products.

"Establishing this sales channel streamlines the procurement process of our technologies and services for U.S. Government agencies," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies Corp. "In order to be accepted into this program, we underwent a source selection process that considered technical capabilities, performance, price, and operating cost. With the U.S. Government continuing to prioritize environmental monitoring, reducing energy waste and creating safe indoor spaces, our affiliation with the program is a testament to the value of our offerings, and we look forward to serving federal agency customers."

The following products are currently listed on the NITAAC (NIH Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center): Kontrol BioCloud units (Part numbers KBC10A1-IG, KBC10A1-IW); SmartSuite Controller, Power Interface, or SmartSuite Bundle (Part numbers SSU120411, SSSU0412, and SSU120413). Other Kontrol products may be added to the list in the future subject to a similar approval process.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; those customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Kontrol Technologies Corp.

