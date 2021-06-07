Kontrol Technologies Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Kontrol management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Kontrol is taking a market leading position in the digital transformation of buildings and cities, leveraging its established blue chip customer base while driving product-level innovations that enhance its value proposition, such as its BioCloud continuous airborne viral detection technology.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. MZ North America will advise Kontrol in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

"Kontrol is at the forefront of the commercial building modernization super cycle and is continuously proving the superiority of its fully-integrated energy efficiency and sustainability management platform with its rapidly expanding customer base," said Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America. "Through its proprietary software and building intelligence platform, the company is providing an unmatched solution to the critical energy waste and emission compliance challenges faced by the commercial and industrial footprint. Kontrol is ideally positioned for sustainable, long-term growth driven by its recurring revenue model and scalability within a large addressable market. We look forward to sharing their story with our global network of institutional and family office investors in the months to come."

"Kontrol is emerging as the leading platform for enabling autonomous, connected, and sustainable commercial buildings," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "Supported by a growing patent portfolio, we will seek to expand our core offerings within our current operating footprint, while bringing new innovations such as BioCloud to market in order to address the critical issues that governments and businesses around the globe need to manage. We look forward to working closely with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our value proposition to the broader investment community."

MZ has been engaged at a rate of US$10,000 per month for an initial term of 12 months. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to [email protected] or call Brooks Hamilton at +1 (949) 546-6326.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one–stop–shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG Consulting - reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Advisory - providing critical and timely guidance through business combination; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

Visit www.mzgroup.us for more information about MZ Group.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that technologies will not prove as effective as expected; that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Related Links

https://kontrolcorp.com/

