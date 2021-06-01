Kontrol to provide BioCloud Viral Detection and Insight Model to Commercial Real Estate Management Company

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or the "Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that it has been selected by a leading commercial real estate manager and developer ("Commercial Manager") to provide real-time viral detection data and insights.

"The re-opening of the economy and getting back to normal is an important application for BioCloud," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO. "Monitoring ambient air, HVAC systems, offices and creating safer spaces is appealing both to landlords and their tenants. Commercial real estate has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, with many working from home, and ongoing viral detection may be part of a comprehensive re-opening solution."

Data and Safer Space Insight Model

Following numerous discussions with potential customers and distribution partners the Company will begin to offer a multi-week data and insight opportunity for larger opportunities where there is scale potential across an operating portfolio. This is a strategic initiative driven by market feedback.

Kontrol has installed multiple BioCloud units for the Commercial Manager to deliver real-time data and insights over a two-week period. The Commercial Manager has placed the BioCloud units in the offices of their commercial tenants and on one main HVAC system. Following the two-week period, the Commercial Manager will have the ability to purchase or lease the BioCloud units or continue on a monthly hardware as a service plan.

"Our view is that this is a great approach to providing access to real-time data and insights and provides organizations the ability to interact and experience BioCloud in real-time," says Gary Saunders, President of Kontrol BioCloud.

The Commercial Manager operates multi-tenanted commercial office towers and multi-residential towers in Ontario. For industry competitive purposes the Commercial Manager will not be named at this time.

Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

https://facebook.com/kontroltechcorp/

https://twitter.com/kontrolgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kontrol-group

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Related Links

https://www.kontrolbiocloud.com/

