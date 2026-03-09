KONVERSATIONAL AWARDED SERVICENOW CRM PARTNER OF THE YEAR FOR THE AMERICAS REGION

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Konversational, a global leading technology consultancy firm, has been named ServiceNow's 2026 CRM Partner of the Year (Americas), marking the company's first partner award in the region. The award highlights Konversational's work helping organizations unify customer interactions, automate case management and deliver proactive, personalized service experiences that drive measurable satisfaction and loyalty. The company has also secured seven new Product Line Achievements across the region, underscoring continued momentum and focus on the US market.

Founded over six years ago, Konversational has advanced through the ServiceNow Partner ecosystem and has held Elite Partner status for Consulting and Implementation for more than four years. Konversational is also the first Elite Partner globally to be recognized as a Validated Practice for Advanced Customer Experience and Now Assist for Customer Service Management.

Konversational has consistently delivered strong outcomes for clients, achieving a Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) mark of 4.7 out of 5.0 across 40 deployments, placing it among the highest performers in the ServiceNow ecosystem. It recently picked up the Best Lead Generation Campaign at the ServiceNow Partner Marketing Awards, further boosting its credibility with potential clients in the US market and visibility across the ServiceNow ecosystem.

"Our partners are essential to how ServiceNow wins, and Konversational is a great example of what makes our partner ecosystem so vibrant," said Michael Park, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "Customers today are looking for the fastest path from AI ambition to real business results, and that doesn't happen without partners who can turn platform potential into measurable outcomes. We're proud to recognize Konversational for the role they play in helping customers move from adoption to action and realize the full value of ServiceNow's AI platform."

Commenting Andrew Paolino General Manager US,

"The US market holds significant commercial opportunities for Konversational. We are extremely pleased to receive national recognition through this prestigious partner award. We look forward to continuing the strong momentum and to building even further on the progress to date."

The CRM Partner of the Year designation is part of the ServiceNow 2026 Partner Awards which recognize partners across multiple award categories and geographies. The awards are based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors such as customer success, innovation, and business impact reflecting Konversational's leadership and innovation among all partners in the Americas region.

About Konversational

Founded in 2020, Konversational is an international technology consultancy and the leading ServiceNow Customer Workflow partner, helping enterprise organizations enhance efficiency, automate services, and deliver superior customer experiences as part of large-scale digital transformation projects. Headquartered in Dublin, Konversational also operates offices in London, New York, Paris, Nantes, Zurich, and Munich, employing over 100 people globally. Website: www.konversational.com

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

