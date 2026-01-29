KONZA Health and The SSI Group Introduce QM Optimizer Elite℠ to Simplify Digital Quality Measurement and Improve Value-Based Care Performance

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KONZA Health, in collaboration with The SSI Group, announced the launch of Quality Measure Optimizer Elite (QM Optimizer Elite℠), a nationwide digital quality measurement solution designed to reduce reporting burden and improve performance for providers operating in value-based care arrangements.

As healthcare organizations move toward broader interoperability and TEFCA readiness, complete and usable digital data has become essential. QM Optimizer Elite addresses this challenge by unifying clinical data from providers with health plan claims data in a single platform, creating a more accurate and timely view of quality performance across populations.

"What sets our solution apart is that it's grounded in real patient data providers can trust," said Katrina Parrish, MD, FAAFP, Chief Medical Information Officer, The SSI Group. "By rigorously validating every measure against actual clinical data and proving outcomes, we deliver accuracy, relevance, and confidence that performance metrics reflect what's happening in real-world care."

QM Optimizer Elite supports value-based care, closes care gaps, maximizes financial incentives and strengthens payer-provider collaboration. Specifically, it supports Medicare and commercial payer agreements, ACO participation, and various internal quality initiatives. Built on standards-based interoperability, including FHIR and CQL, the platform is rigorously tested against NCQA specifications to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance.

"Providers are overwhelmed by fragmented data, manual chart reviews, and delayed quality reports," said Laura McCrary EdD, KONZA Health's President and CEO. "QM Optimizer Elite replaces that inefficiency with a unified, standards-based approach that delivers actionable insight directly into everyday workflows."

QM Optimizer Elite supports NCQA-accredited digital quality measurement and currently includes 20 live digital quality measures, with additional measures in development. The platform presents a unified patient history for each measure, clearly showing which patients have met, not met, or been excluded from measure requirements. This enables care teams to identify gaps earlier, prioritize outreach, and act before issues escalate.

Key benefits of QM Optimizer Elite include:

Faster access to validated clinical and claims data

Reduced administrative burden through digital automation

Clear visibility into high-risk patients and care gaps

Visual insights that reveal population trends and opportunities to improve patient outcomes

Stronger performance in value-based contracts

QM Optimizer Elite is now available nationwide.

