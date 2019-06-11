Kooltra Accelerates Institutional Brokers' Entry into the FX Market with Cloud-based Back Office

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kooltra, a provider of cloud-based middle and back office technology for foreign exchange, is fast-tracking the entry of new broker participants in the FX market with a flexible SaaS solution. Back office technology for FX trading has evolved little despite the continued growth in global volumes. Kooltra's FXCore platform is an alternative solution that accelerates go-to-market while eliminating much of the high financial burdens of implementing and maintaining traditional infrastructure.

"For years, innovation in capital markets has focused on the front end while post-trade operations have been largely ignored," said Adam Katz, CEO and Founder at Kooltra. "Brokers are handcuffed into multi-year, multi-million dollar contracts for systems that can take two years to stand up. Our mission at Kooltra is to fix this problem with a 'plug-and-play' back office system that lets our customers start running their FX businesses in a few weeks."

Developed by experienced FX professionals, Kooltra's FXCore solution provides secure cloud-based data storage and an intuitive, easy-to-use interface without any software installation. The technology seamlessly integrates with multiple trading platforms and liquidity providers and scales to accommodate growing trade volumes. Kooltra's FX specialists ensure comprehensive delivery, from configuration to implementation to training, across all client workflows and integrations throughout the trade lifecycle.

"Kooltra has changed the FX space dramatically," said Andy Herriot, CEO at Monsas. "We were able to go live very quickly with a competitive solution and have been thoroughly impressed with Kooltra's level of service."

"We were referred to Kooltra after looking for a solution to get us in the institutional market quickly," said Wei Zhang, CEO at ATFX. "So far we've been very impressed with Kooltra's team and product; we're actually ahead of schedule with a solution tailored to our business."

Based in Toronto, Kooltra recently opened an office in London to service its growing UK customer base.

About Kooltra

Kooltra provides an integrated back and middle office SaaS system for institutional FX brokers that speeds their time to market. Founded in Toronto in 2012 by FX industry experts, its cloud-based platform provides an innovative competitive alternative to legacy FX systems and integrates easily with multiple trading systems and liquidity providers. Kooltra's turnkey applications reduce implementation time, minimize overhead and eliminate maintenance costs.

Visit https://www.kooltra.com/ for more information.

