Kooltra Appoints James Green as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kooltra, a provider of cloud-based, integrated middle and back office technology for foreign exchange markets, has appointed James "Jay" Green as Chief Executive Officer. Green succeeds founder Adam Katz, who will become Chief Product Officer and lead Kooltra's product strategy, engineering and product development teams.

Green has more than 25 years of experience in capital markets trading, sales, and e-commerce for several Fortune 500 financial services companies. Prior to joining Kooltra, he held executive positions at major banks, including US Bank, Morgan Stanley and Citi. Green was also Head of Business Development and a member of the executive management team at Integral, a Silicon Valley-based technology business.

"Kooltra is transforming the way FX brokers execute trades," said Green. "I look forward to building on the success to date and helping to drive even more efficient FX workflows by introducing comprehensive and integrative technology across the industry."

"Our mission at Kooltra is to enable all FX market participants - from brokers to banks - gain access to enterprise-grade technology," said Adam Katz, Kooltra founder. "Jay's deep capital markets experience positions us well to achieve this goal and deliver on Kooltra's vision to streamline post-trade FX and payment operations for all types and sizes of institutions."

Kooltra has extended its FXCore modular solution and comprehensive middle-to-back office workflows to add support for FX payments, including integration with third-party payment systems. In addition, the solution supports a wide range of compliance capabilities to manage risks.

About Kooltra

Founded in Toronto in 2012 by FX industry experts, Kooltra is a provider of an integrated front, middle and back office SaaS system that supports post-trade operations for FX brokers and international payments companies. Backed by Hyde Park Venture Partners, Round 13 Capital, Salesforce Ventures and Real Ventures, Kooltra's cloud-based platform speeds time-to-market, provides an innovative competitive alternative to legacy FX systems, and integrates easily with multiple trading systems and liquidity providers. Built on Salesforce, Kooltra provides customers with secure and stable infrastructure for data storage, mining and on-demand reporting capabilities.

