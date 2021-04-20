Koombea's Website Wins 5 Indigo Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2021 Indigo Design Awards edition have been announced. Koombea has once again achieved an outstanding performance at the 2021 Indigo Awards, with a total of five awards for Koombea.com.

Over the years, the Indigo Awards have become a vital referent in an industry where design moves incredibly fast. With a jury composed of some of the industry's best talents, achieving this recognition is a reason to feel honored.

Koombea won five Indigo Design Awards in the 2021 edition. A recognition of the exceptional UX/UI work that Koombea did for its own website koombea.com on five different categories.

Having been chosen from a number of outstanding projects sets a new milestone for the company. This achievement speaks highly of the level of quality and dedication that Koombea's clients can expect.

Koombea's website was designed to combine the features of a powerful User Experience and a fully functional and high-performing website, always keeping Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) present. Elaborated with custom designs, smart code, animations, search engine optimization, Machine Learning features, accessibility, and intuitive navigation in mind, Koombea.com is the result of a collective team effort. This recognition proves that Koombea is highly committed to developing world-class digital products.

The awards were granted in the following categories:

Gold Award in Website Design

Gold Award in Interactive Design

Gold Award in Mobile Responsive Design

Silver Award in UX, Interface & Navigation

Bronze Award in Animation & Illustration for Websites

"Throughout the years, our team has worked hard on finding the perfect blend between great digital product design and the technical expertise needed to build them. We are thankful for this recognition as it speaks highly of our efforts." Jonathan Tarud, CEO of Koombea

"We are very honored to have received this recognition that shows the hard work and dedication that goes into creating a website like Koombea.com. Our clients can rest assured that they will receive the same level of attention to detail and outstanding results." Robert Kazmi, CRO of Koombea

About Koombea

Koombea is a mobile app and web development partner with more than 14 years of experience. Founded in 2007, with headquarters in Miami and offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Barranquilla, Colombia, Koombea has completed over 1,000 projects. Koombea's deep expertise and proven track record with app and web technologies have helped some of the top tech startups in Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 companies bring ideas to life.

