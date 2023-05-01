Koontz Corporation Announces Plans for Frontera Logistics Supersite

Koontz's 188-Acre Master-Planned Industrial Mega-Development, One of the Largest and Last Infill Sites Inside Loop 410, Offers Excellent Access to I-35 and Direct Access from Mexico

SAN ANTONIO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based Koontz Corporation, an award-winning industry leader in the development and construction of commercial and multi-family properties throughout Texas, today announced plans to develop Frontera Logistics Supersite, a 188-acre master-planned industrial mega-site that is one of the largest and last infill sites inside Loop 410 in the San Antonio area.

Frontera Logistics Supersite rendering

"It's extraordinary that we were able to assemble together and negotiate the purchase of these 11 contiguous tracts of land inside Loop 410," said Koontz Corporation President and CEO Bart C. Koontz. "The location is superb; the topography is flat and yields 188 usable acres. Not only does it provide excellent ingress to and egress from IH-35 northbound and southbound, as well as other major arteries, but it also has direct access from Mexico via Laredo. It is rare in today's market to be able to assemble such a large amount of land so close to San Antonio's CBD, and we are excited about the opportunity to develop Frontera on this site."

Frontera Logistics Supersite is in South San Antonio off I-35 with convenient access both to Somerset Road and Loop 353 (New Laredo Hwy). The master development plan accommodates up to 2.8 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space along with parking for 3,350 cars and 812 trailers. The project site has been used to grow corn and other crops for the past century and consists of 11 parcels of land from 26 different owners.

Koontz has been working with the owners for more than a year to reach an agreement on the sale and to obtain all the entitlements needed to have the site shovel ready. The master plan for the development-ready Frontera Logistics Supersite features:

188 net usable acres, maximized by regional drainage facilities in place and no 100-year floodplain on the property;

Four points of ingress/egress to the site from Somerset Road and Loop 353 with non-stop access to the site from Laredo ;

353 with non-stop access to the site from ; High visibility from IH-35, with permitted pylon signage at St. Clare where 50,000 vehicles pass daily;

Entire site was re-zoned I-1 (industrial) to accommodate warehousing, concentrated fabrication, manufacturing and industrial uses;

Approved Utility Service Agreement with San Antonio Water System to provide water and sewer service for up to 2.8 million square feet of industrial development using existing infrastructure;

Location is outside the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, thereby avoiding TCEQ-mandated development restrictions; and

Geotechnical reports verified very favorable soil conditions essential for large industrial development and no recognized adverse environmental conditions were found during the phase I environmental site assessment.

"We are very excited about the economic development opportunities Frontera Logistics Supersite will bring to our region," said greater: SATX Chief Economic Development Officer, Sarah Carabias Rush. "The site will be a magnet for large-scale users, such as manufacturers, fabricators, distributors and suppliers. With its proximity to the border and direct access from Laredo, it will attract a wide array of nearshoring activities as Mexico-based industries who need to cross-load freight to U.S. carriers utilize Frontera's facilities and services. This is a significant opportunity for San Antonio because Mexico is actively working to boost its manufacturing and range of exports."

Frontera Logistics Supersite is strategically located in the Texas Triangle, a region that includes the state's four main urban centers—Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio—and is connected by IH-45, IH-10 and IH-35. The Texas Triangle is one of 11 megaregions in the United States—clusters of urban areas that share economic and cultural ties. It is projected to grow by 3.5 million by 2030, with the entire area becoming one giant metropolis home to 21.65 million residents. By the end of 2023, Texas is projected to add one million jobs, making it the number-one job creator in the nation, having the second largest workforce in the U.S., and headquartering more than 50 Fortune 500 companies.

"The type of operations Frontera Logistics Supersite will host will require a large number of employees," stated San Antonio City Council Member Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia, who pointed out that the site is in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone. "Potentially, this development could create up to 2,000 new jobs, depending on the types of end users it attracts. It is the kind of economic development project that brings incalculable value to San Antonio's labor pool."

Koontz Corporation represented itself in the sale, and the sellers were represented by Carl Olson of Olson Properties. Although the sales price remains confidential, Koontz said the purchase is clear confirmation of his company's continuing commitment to investing in its hometown of San Antonio. Beaty Palmer Architects developed the preliminary architectural design for the project and Vickrey & Associates is the project engineer. Koontz has contracted with the local office of Partners Real Estate to handle sales and leasing for Frontera.

"This is the largest developable infill site left in San Antonio that is receptive to industrial and manufacturing, and it's truly rare to find so many exciting features in one site near the San Antonio Central Business District," said John Colglazier, partner at Partners Real Estate. "The site offers broad flexibility for development across all industrial types, from spec warehouse space to manufacturing to heavy industrial use. Businesses that lease in Frontera will have access to a vast, well-qualified labor force in the San Antonio Metro area, and the site offers splendid access to businesses onshoring in Mexico."

With this addition, Koontz Corporation's total industrial portfolio is estimated to be around 3.5 million square feet. That includes Frontera Logistics Supersite, Foster Ridge Distribution Center, completed in 2020 with 327,112 square feet, and Westport Industrial Park, which completed Phase I of its 375,000 square foot buildout last month.

"The Frontera site has tremendous potential, and we have a great deal of flexibility in how we develop it," said Koontz. "It can be developed for user sites, build to suit prospects, speculative industrial, manufacturers or a combination of them all. With its proximity to Mexico and direct access from Laredo, the exciting development possibilities are almost endless. The sheer size of this project is going to offer some development opportunities for San Antonio and Koontz Corporation."

About Koontz Corporation

Headquartered in San Antonio, Koontz Corporation is an award-winning industry leader in the development and construction of commercial and multi-family properties throughout the state of Texas. The company takes great pride in building projects of enduring quality and exceptional value for their clients, investors, buyers and tenants. For more information, visit http://www.koontzcorp.com.

