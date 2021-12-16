Koopower's Stride Into a New Era Where a Wholesome Relationship With Its Users Flourishes

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koopower is a brand that cares a great deal about forging a positive relationship with its users, whom to them, are each and every unique individual hoping to brighten up their life with the sparkle of decorative lights.

Marc is among one of those individuals. He first learned about Koopower through his friend when he was trying to shop some lights for Christmas two years ago. After his first purchase, he then became a loyal customer of Koopower and even shared his lights with others just like what his friend did.

Koopower is grateful for having such supportive users, therefore, thinking about what can be done in return always remains one of its focuses. That's why one year ago, it rolled out an affiliate program in which every individual is eligible to join and earn commissions through the support of Koopower's reliable products and great services. Marc and his friend were of course in the front seat on the invitation list to join this program.

Since the introduction of the program, 355 people, including influencers and general users, have signed up and generated different amounts of commissions for themselves, with the highest weekly amount reaching a whopping $1,350.

Marc himself told Koopower that he was very thankful as he never would have thought he could earn side money through this way, especially when the current economy is unlikely to bounce back anytime soon. With this program, he successfully got his family out of financial dilemma caused by the fact that his former employer shrank in business. At the end of the interview, he mentioned he would keep working with Koopower for a shared bright future.

Koopower's another effort is to build a community -- a non-judgemental space where its users are encouraged to share their own lighting ideas and thoughts about the products. To quote one of the loyal users Pam, "We live in a difficult world, to say the least, and it's always great when you have the opportunity to connect with very kind, positive and inspirational people." When seeing words like these, a tremendous feeling of gratefulness and awe instantly filled the team's hearts so much so that they are even more determined to turn this community into a better place.

As a reliable and trust-worthy lighting brand present for 10 years, Koopower will not cease to actively look into ways that benefit its users. Besides the user-centered affiliate program and caring community, Koopower is confident that, in the future, it will explore more new ways to nourish its relationship with the broader users and its influential partners.

