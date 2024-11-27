NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday shopping spree is officially underway! KOORUI has launched a variety of top-level gaming monitors and peripheral accessories, covering daily office, high-end gaming and creative design scenarios, bringing top technology at the best price. Enjoy popular games such as Call of Duty, Valorant, Overwatch,etc., and take your gaming experience to the next level!

Featured Promotional Products

KOORUI Black Friday Sale: Enjoy the ultimate image quality and gaming experience

KOORUI 24N1A

Key Features:

1080P full HD resolution, fine picture quality is clearly visible.

75Hz refresh rate, suitable for daily office and home entertainment.

Ultra-thin frame design, saving desktop space.

Perfect For: Office, study and light entertainment.

Discount: 55% off.

Original Price: $150.99

Promotional Price: $67.99

KOORUI 24E4

Key Features:

1080P resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth visual experience.

Flicker-Free technology to reduce screen flickering and protect your eyes.

Ultra-lightweight design, making it an ideal entry-level choice for e-sports newcomers.

Perfect For: 《Valorant》、《Fortnite》.

Discount: 39% off.

Original Price: $139.99

Promotional Price: $84.99

KOORUI GN02

Key Features:

240Hz ultra-high refresh rate with 1ms response time, capturing every frame of dynamic imagery.

Adaptive Sync technology to minimize screen tearing and stuttering.

Precise color rendering for an immersive gaming experience.

Perfect For: 《Valorant》、《Call of Duty》.

Discount: 20% off

Original Price: $179.99

Promotional Price: $143.99

KOORUI GN06

Key Features:

165Hz refresh rate, offering e-sports-level performance suitable for various mainstream games.

Blue light filter mode, protecting eyes from strain during extended use.

Slim bezel design, ideal for multi-monitor setups.

Perfect For: 《Apex Legends》、《CS:GO》.

Discount: 25% off

Original Price: $159.99

Promotional Price: $119.99

Upgrade Model

KOORUI 27N7U

Key Features:

4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering meticulous imagery to meet professional design needs.

HDR400 technology, accurately presenting every light and shadow detail.

Type-C port, enhancing office efficiency with versatile connectivity.

Perfect For: Creative design, 4K video editing, and home theater experience.

Discount: 29% off

Original Price: $279.99

Promotional Price: $199.99

KOORUI 27E1QA

Key Features:

1440P resolution paired with a 165Hz refresh rate, offering both fluidity and crisp visuals.

Adaptive Sync support for seamless screen transitions.

High Dynamic Range (HDR) color for a lifelike gaming world.

Perfect For: 《Overwatch》、《Fortnite》.

Discount: 38% off

Original Price: $229.99

Promotional Price: $143.19

KOORUI 27E6QC

Key Features:

1440P resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it an ideal choice for e-sports gamers.

1800R curvature for an immersive viewing experience that enhances gameplay.

Anti-glare screen for easy use in any environment.

Perfect For: 《DOTA2》、《Valorant》.

Discount: 29% off

Original Price: $211.99

Promotional Price: $149.99

KOORUI 32E6QC

Key Features:

1440P resolution with a 170Hz refresh rate, accurately capturing every dynamic moment.

1500R ultra-curved screen for a cinematic visual immersion experience.

Blue light eye protection technology ensures a comfortable viewing experience even during long periods of watching without any worries.

Perfect For: Immersive gaming experience and movie enjoyment.

Discount: 34% off

Original Price: $285.99

Promotional Price: $189.99

Innovative Technology Model

KOORUI GN10

Key Features:

2K resolution coupled with a 240Hz refresh rate, offering both smooth visuals and crisp details.

Adjustable stand design for an ergonomically comfortable experience.

Precise color reproduction, bringing every detail to life.

Perfect For: 《Call of Duty》、《Apex Legends》.

Discount: 31% off

Original Price: $389.99

Promotional Price: $269.99

Monitor arm mount and peripheral products

KR10

Key Features: Sturdy and simple in design, with flexible 360°rotation adjustment.

Discount: 27% off

Original Price: $37.99

Promotional Price: $27.87

KR20G

Key Features: Capable of dual-screen display, enhancing multitasking efficiency.

Discount: 32% off.

Original Price: $37.99

Promotional Price: $25.99

Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Set MK104

Key Features: 104-key wired mechanical keyboard and mouse set, featuring quick response and long-lasting durability.

Discount: 49% off

Original Price: $29.99

Promotional Price: $15.29

Mechanical Keyboard MKC02

Key Features: RGB backlighting, sensitive keystrokes, combining both performance and aesthetics.

Discount: 38% off

Original Price: $23.36

Promotional Price: $14.39

Event Duration

Nov 26 - Dec 2, 2024. Limited stock, first come first serve

Act now and embrace the Black Friday excitement!

Whether you're a gamer, designer, or professional in the workplace, the KOORUI Black Friday sale is your best choice. Visit the KOORUI Amazon flagship store or official website to seize the biggest discounts of the year and enjoy an ultimate tech experience!

About KOORUI

KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a leading powerhouse in China's semiconductor display industry. Founded on May 4, 2021, coinciding with Youth Day, KOORUI is dedicated to the design, research, development, and sales of smart hardware and consumer electronics.

Leveraging the group's extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of "Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence", KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.

Media Contact:

