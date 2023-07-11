KOOSHY CROUTONS LAUNCHES IN WHOLE FOODS NATIONWIDE

Kooshy Makes Croutons Cool Again, Reinvigorates the "Stale" Pantry Aisle With the First Premium Crouton Made From Sourdough Bread and Fun New Flavors

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You're about to start seeing a lot more of your favorite salad topper. Today, Kooshy Croutons, the brand redefining the pantry staple, launches nationally at all Whole Foods Market locations.

Started in early 2022 by bread obsessed brothers Jon and Matt Wachsman, Kooshy Croutons quickly hit an impressive retail milestone – securing 3,000+ doors in their first year of business including H-E-B, The Fresh Market, Meijer, Albertsons Safeway, Mariano's, Fresh Thyme and Central Market. The entrance into Whole Foods further solidifies Kooshy as a top emerging brand in grocery while they also look to push the classic salad topper into snacking with their unique flavors, perfect texture and playful packaging. Quality bread has always mattered to Jon and Matt and they are passionate about bringing elevated croutons to store shelves. Gone are the days of boring, enriched white flour store-bought croutons.

"Landing your first national retailer is a huge deal as a startup. Having that account be Whole Foods, where we're the only branded crouton nationally, is a dream come true. We're excited to reintroduce shoppers nationwide to the joy of adding high quality, delicious croutons to their salads," said Jon Wachsman. "As crouton evangelists, we also want people to know there's no shame in eating them right out of the bag. Croutons are often snacked on so just know you're not alone," added Matt Wachsman.

With demand for fancy pantry items at an all-time high, shoppers are saying goodbye to generic pantry staples and opting for fresher brands they can identify with. Kooshy is the only Non-GMO Project Verified crouton and three of their four flavors are vegan and dairy-free – a welcome upgrade from their "butter flavored" predecessors. Just like dressing, Kooshy has a crouton for every salad with flavors that include Mambo Italiano (garlic, basil, parmesan), Almost Naked (sea salt, black pepper), Poco Picante (chile, lime) and French Toast (cinnamon, maple sugar).

Kooshy Croutons are available for $4.49 per 5 oz. bag in ~500 Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. For more information, visit kooshy.com or follow @Kooshy on Instagram and LinkedIn.

