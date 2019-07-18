Kootenai Health Uses Vosaic to Improve Patient Safety Through Simulations

LINCOLN, Neb., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kootenai Health, a regional medical center in northern Idaho, has partnered with Vosaic to more effectively perform simulations to improve staff readiness and comprehensive patient care.

"Vosaic allows us to think outside the box in bringing simulation to our staff," said Maura Cash, Clinical Nurse Educator. "With the help of Vosaic's mobile app, simulations can be recorded anywhere, and Vosaic's timeline feature helps us debrief in a more focused and meaningful way."

Kootenai Health is a regional medical center consisting of a 330-bed community-owned hospital with over 200 employed Kootenai Clinic providers across 21 specialties, including a family physician residency program. "With the help of Vosaic, we are able to provide more simulation opportunities throughout our organization,'' Cash continued.

"At Vosaic, our goal is to provide an easy-to-use solution that allows hospitals to focus on simulations and debrief, rather than on technology that records them," said Emir Plicanic, Vosaic President. "With Vosaic, simulations can be performed more frequently with the reduced amount of equipment and staff needed to record, debrief, and collect simulation data."

About Vosaic

Vosaic is a cloud-based performance discovery company that provides easy-to-use video recording and analysis software for professional development, skills based training, and research to PK-12 , higher education , healthcare , and private sector institutions.

